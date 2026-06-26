Toprak Razgatlioglu gets “Superbike feeling” on Pirelli 850 MotoGP debut

Toprak Razgatlioglu says MotoGP's 2027 Pirelli front tyre gave him a familiar WorldSBK feeling during the Brno test.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
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Toprak Razgatlioglu said the 2027 Pirelli front tyre gave him the same feeling as a WorldSBK machine during a “very positive” debut at Monday's Brno test.

Razgatlioglu, contracted to remain with Pramac next season, was Yamaha's only race rider at the test, where he is rumoured to have set a best lap of 1m 54.2s.

That compares with a reported 1m 53.9s from Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, while Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer is said to have lapped in 1m 54.0s.

Razgatlioglu's time was reported to be quicker than Pedro Acosta (KTM), Marc Marquez (Ducati), Joan Mir and Luca Marini (Honda).
 

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm happy after the test,” Razgatlioglu said after arriving at Assen.

“We are still not really 100% ready with the new bike, but already we are testing 850 and the new tyres, Pirelli. And very positive already now.”

"I feel the same, like Superbike"

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez said that Razgatlioglu had looked back to his Superbike style of hard braking.

Did it feel like home?

“Not yet, but confidence is coming better,” Razgatlioglu said.

“When I'm riding the bike, every session I feel much better, especially on front tyre.

“Brno is not really a hard braking track, but already I feel really good.

“We need improve something for the rear tyre, but still we have a incredible grip.

“But, especially the front tyre, I feel the same, like Superbike. The feeling.”

Kenan Sofuoglu and Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Kenan Sofuoglu and Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"I was thinking, do we have some problem?"

However, the reduction in engine performance, after riding the current 1000cc machine during the race weekend, was immediately noticeable.

“Power is less because after the 1000cc, with the 850… I feel very slow.

“All the brands, everyone, was saying it [felt] very slow.

“After the corner exit when you put third or fourth gear... [nothing happens]!

“Okay, still it’s a fast bike, but after the 1000, you feel a big difference. This is strange.

“The first time I was thinking, do we have some problem on the straight?! And after I understand, everyone says [the same].”

With less acceleration out of the corners, also due to the removal of ride-height devices, corner speed could become more important.

“A little bit more, yeah. Maybe next year we find more corner speed,” Razgatlioglu said.

“But we were just testing only one day and we need to work more.”

The three-time WorldSBK champion, whose best MotoGP finish so far is 11th, insisted he paid little attention to the other bikes on track.

“It was not an easy schedule for me because I rode a lot. I just focused to my job and understanding the bike and tyres. I just focused on myself,” he said.

Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu admitted the test had given him a confidence boost after what has often been a difficult debut MotoGP season on Yamaha's new V4 and current Michelin tyres.

“Why not? I get some motivation when I see the positive test,” he said.

“But the Michelin and this [1000cc] bike are completely different. We will see. I'm always trying my best every race weekend.

“I hope I'll continue to learn and improve a lot.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu gets “Superbike feeling” on Pirelli 850 MotoGP debut
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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