‘They’re making it boring’ - Raul Fernandez “angry” after Assen MotoGP pole deleted

Dutch Grand Prix sprint winner Raul Fernandez says he was “very angry” after his MotoGP pole lap was deleted, and believes the stewards “are sometimes making our sport boring”.

The Trackhouse rider was forced to go from fourth on the grid on Saturday afternoon at Assen after having a Q2-topping 1m31.7s lap deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner.

Raul Fernandez took the lead on the third tour of the 13-lap sprint and fended off Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura for his second Saturday win of the campaign.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Spaniard says he was fuelled by his anger at losing his pole lap, which he didn’t feel was correct.

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“Well, this morning I was quite angry after what happened in the qualy, because I think they are sometimes making our sport very boring, and I do not really agree,” he said.

“If I make a mistake, I accept the consequence, but I do not really agree [with the penalty].

“Apart from that, I used this bad energy or this moment that I was quite angry to put all together on the sprint.

“I am very happy because we are working and, as I explained to you in the last weekend, we are working so well.

“I am really happy with the work that we are doing.

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“It's really important for the team and for me to be in this position.

“It's the first time that the team make 1-2. So, let's say that we are working so well.

“I used this let's say, bad energy that I had after the qualifying to put all together on the sprint, and we make a good job.”

“Nice talks” with Trackhouse over 2027 MotoGP seat

Fernandez’s Assen sprint win comes as his MotoGP future remains uncertain beyond the current season.

The Spaniard says he has had “some nice talks” with Trackhouse about staying put, and suggests this would be his preference for 2027.

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“For sure it's important, but the thing is that it doesn't depend on me; I am not really thinking on that.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Let's say that also I am really working on myself, trying to make my best.

“If tomorrow I have another opportunity, I will try.

“Since two or three races, we are talking, or we have some nice talk with Trackhouse, because when we made our first match in ’24 we were almost already on the shit because the team was almost in the last places, and I was almost in the last places.

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“I think we make a really good job together, and I think it is time to make everything on the way to be continued in the future.

“But it is something that doesn't depend on me, and I have the people around me that are working on that.”