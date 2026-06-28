Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin takes over the MotoGP title lead for the first time since COTA after third place in the Assen MotoGP was combined with a DNF for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio and first-time winner Ai Ogura are now also within 25 points of the title lead.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez leaves the Dutch weekend where he had started, 40-points behind, albeit now from Martin rather than Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez rises two places to sixth, but retirements for Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia mean they couldn't capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-score.

Alex Marquez completed his first grand prix since the Catalunya accident in a strong fifth, moving him ahead of absent team-mate Fermin Aldeguer for ninth...

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)193 
2˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)186(-7)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)177(-16)
4^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)168(-25)
5˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)153(-40)
6^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)138(-55)
7˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)133(-60)
8˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)130(-63)
9^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)78(-115)
10˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-117)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)70(-123)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-124)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)60(-133)
14^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-148)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*43(-150)
16˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)43(-150)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-159)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-167)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)18(-175)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-178)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*11(-182)
22^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-183)
23˅1Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-184)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)5(-188)

 

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
"Too difficult to think about continuing" - Pecco Bagnaia explains Assen MotoGP retirement
49m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"It’s crazy": Jorge Martin takes MotoGP points lead with "room to improve"
57m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez’s MotoGP future “in a better position” after “almost perfect” Assen
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I escaped without injuries’ - Marc Marquez survives Assen MotoGP round
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta to undergo surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's one-word response to challenging Aprilia in Assen MotoGP
6h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, riders parade, 2026 Assen MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Simply too fast” - Aprilia verdict on Marco Bezzecchi’s Assen MotoGP crash
8m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi hospitalised after huge Assen MotoGP crash, escapes injury
8m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘I forgot the rules’ - Di Giannantonio on Assen MotoGP penalty in Marc Marquez battle
42m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
"Too difficult to think about continuing" - Pecco Bagnaia explains Assen MotoGP retirement
49m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"It’s crazy": Jorge Martin takes MotoGP points lead with "room to improve"
57m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez’s MotoGP future “in a better position” after “almost perfect” Assen
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I escaped without injuries’ - Marc Marquez survives Assen MotoGP round
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura explains "scary" ride height issue that almost cost him Assen MotoGP win
2h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta to undergo surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura takes maiden win in wild Assen MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi crashes heavily
3h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP