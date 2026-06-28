Jorge Martin takes over the MotoGP title lead for the first time since COTA after third place in the Assen MotoGP was combined with a DNF for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio and first-time winner Ai Ogura are now also within 25 points of the title lead.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez leaves the Dutch weekend where he had started, 40-points behind, albeit now from Martin rather than Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez rises two places to sixth, but retirements for Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia mean they couldn't capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-score.

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Alex Marquez completed his first grand prix since the Catalunya accident in a strong fifth, moving him ahead of absent team-mate Fermin Aldeguer for ninth...

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 193 2 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 186 (-7) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 177 (-16) 4 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 168 (-25) 5 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 153 (-40) 6 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 138 (-55) 7 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 133 (-60) 8 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 130 (-63) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 78 (-115) 10 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-117) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 70 (-123) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-124) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 60 (-133) 14 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-148) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 43 (-150) 16 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 43 (-150) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-159) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-167) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 (-175) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-178) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 11 (-182) 22 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-183) 23 ˅1 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-184) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 5 (-188)

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^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

