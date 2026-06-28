Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, round 10 of 22.
Jorge Martin takes over the MotoGP title lead for the first time since COTA after third place in the Assen MotoGP was combined with a DNF for team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Fabio di Giannantonio and first-time winner Ai Ogura are now also within 25 points of the title lead.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez leaves the Dutch weekend where he had started, 40-points behind, albeit now from Martin rather than Bezzecchi.
Raul Fernandez rises two places to sixth, but retirements for Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia mean they couldn't capitalise on Bezzecchi's non-score.
Alex Marquez completed his first grand prix since the Catalunya accident in a strong fifth, moving him ahead of absent team-mate Fermin Aldeguer for ninth...
Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|193
|2
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|186
|(-7)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|177
|(-16)
|4
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|168
|(-25)
|5
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|153
|(-40)
|6
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|138
|(-55)
|7
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|133
|(-60)
|8
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|130
|(-63)
|9
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|78
|(-115)
|10
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-117)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|70
|(-123)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-124)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|60
|(-133)
|14
|^2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-148)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|43
|(-150)
|16
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|43
|(-150)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-159)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-167)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|(-175)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-178)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|11
|(-182)
|22
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-183)
|23
|˅1
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-184)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-188)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie