2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results: Updated after penalties

Results updated after a drop one place post-race penalty for Marc Marquez, then 16-second low tyre pressure penalties for Brad Binder (9th) and Augusto Fernandez (15th).

Ai Ogura charges to a first MotoGP victory after beating Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate Raul Fernandez in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

The Trackhouse duo burst past factory Aprilia race leader Jorge Martin in quick succession with nine laps to go.

Ogura - who had suffered a scare when his ride-height device became stuck down - made his race-winning move on Fernandez shortly after and quickly pulled clear to become Japan’s first premier-class winner since Makoto Tamada in 2004.

Bezzecchi hospital checks

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi lost the title lead to team-mate Martin after a fast crash from fourth place on lap 2.

The Italian was sent cartwheeling through the gravel at the 200km/h Turn 15, leading into the final hairpin.

Bezzecchi was seen sitting upright and talking to marshals before being taken for medical checks.

Aprilia report that Bezzecchi is 'Fully conscious and displays normal mobility in all four limbs, with no immediate signs of major neurological or systemic complications' but will undergo a comprehensive examination in a local hospital.

Martin early race lead

MotoGP’s first grand prix start, with full fuel, since the front holeshot ban saw Ogura briefly take the advantage before pole qualifier Martin pulled an early lead.

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Martin was then hunted down by Fernandez and Ogura, who overcame a mid-race scare when his rear ride-height device became temporarily stuck down.

All riders picked the medium compound front tyre, but Marc Marquez was the most notable of six riders to pick the soft rather than medium rear.

The reigning champion, downbeat on his chances against the Aprilias in the full race, used the early grip to slot into third ahead of Bezzecchi.

But he was soon on the defensive, being overtaken by Ogura, then repeatedly thwarting a wave of attacks by future team-mate Pedro Acosta and current Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Acosta, Bagnaia issues

Acosta later retired from sixth and was seen shaking his right arm, confirming a physical problem rather than another KTM technical issue.

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Then, after finally passing Marquez, Bagnaia also ran wide and slowed - retiring with a rumoured brake problem on his GP26.

Marc Marquez battles Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Diggia vs Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez

Marc Marquez ran wide through the final chicane while trying to defend fourth from Fabio di Giannantonio, also allowing brother Alex to pass the red machine.

With Marc running through the gravel and Diggia running over a kerb, the incident was put under investigation.

di Giannantonio received a long lap penalty for not losing time when he straight-lined the chicane, putting the injured Alex Marquez into a brave fourth place – on the soft rear tyre.

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However, Alex lost out to the recovering di Giannantonio on the final lap. Marc Marquez received a drop one place penalty after the flag, costing him sixth to Enea Bastianini.

The German MotoGP at Sachsenring, the final event before the summer break but first to feature a revised grid row spacing, takes place on July 10-12.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 40m 21.905s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.004s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.512s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +9.315s 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +10.140s 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +10.388s 7 Marc Marquez** SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +10.288s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.039s 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.302s 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +20.669s 11 Brad Binder*** RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +35.383s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +37.244s 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +36.755s 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +38.127s 15 Augusto Fernandez*** SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +76.826s 16 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1 lap Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie

** Drop 1 place penalty.

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***16-second post race tyre pressure penalty.

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The MotoGP title leader, fourth in the Sprint, and Saturday’s runner-up Ai Ogura were the only riders in the 1m 31s during the ten-minute session, which took place in dry but cooler conditions after overnight thunderstorms.

Most riders used medium tyres this morning.

The medium front is again set to be favoured for the grand prix, but Michelin confirmed “we could see a range of strategies for the rear tyre.

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“The soft will provide more grip whilst requiring a bit more tyre management towards the end of the race, whereas the medium will allow riders to push hard from start to finish, albeit with slightly less grip.”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia was the top non-Aprilia rider in third, followed by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the injured Alex Marquez (the fastest rider on the soft rear).

Reigning champion Marc Marquez, who said he expects to be around seventh place again in the grand prix, was sixth in warm-up.

Sprint podium finisher Fabio di Giannantonio and winner Raul Fernandez were seventh and eighth.

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Pole qualifier Jorge Martin was eleventh fastest.

Aprilia thus heads into this afternoon's grand prix having been fastest in every session so far this weekend (barring Qualifying 1).

The 26-lap Dutch MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'31.955s 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.002s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.228s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.274s 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.311s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.339s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.353s 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.439s 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.503s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.573s 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.590s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.640s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.871s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.945s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.956s 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.068s 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.230s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.289s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.301s 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.379s 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.900s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.076s

* Rookie

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Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Aldeguer out

Fermin Aldeguer, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer was declared unfit after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in a Friday practice accident. The young Spaniard is also expected to miss the German Grand Prix.

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Team-mate Alex Marquez, who fell shortly after Aldeguer at the same Turn 11, bringing out red flags, escaped fractures and returned on Saturday.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.

Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices.

A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.

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