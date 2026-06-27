“I cannot do more” - Marc Marquez in “safe mode” at Assen MotoGP Sprint

Marc Marquez admitted he was in “safe mode” after a subdued sixth-place finish in Saturday's Assen MotoGP Sprint.

The reigning world champion, who confessed on Friday that he does not like the legendary Dutch circuit because of its risk level, crossed the line seventh before being promoted one place by a penalty for Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

The Spaniard expects a similar result in Sunday's grand prix, insisting: “I'm doing my 100%, but I cannot do more now.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

“Today in the morning we tried to do a step, but again, we were there around 7th, 8th position together with some KTMs,” Marc Marquez said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And I finished seventh. Just, they gave me one position for a small mistake by Pecco in the last chicane.”

He added: “I'm in safe mode. In this circuit, you need to feel, and I don't feel that I can push much more. I'm riding not bad, but I'm losing too much in some points.

“And I feel, especially, uncomfortable and inconsistent.

“I already checked last year, and I saw some crashes of this year. Here, the gravel is painful. So, you need to take care.”

Marc's brother Alex and friend Fermin Aldeguer both suffered heavy accidents on Friday, with Aldeguer missing the rest of the event due to a vertebra fracture.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Aprilia locked out the top four places in qualifying, with only VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio breaking up the RS-GPs by finishing third in the Sprint.

“We already know the strong points of Aprilia, and we know that circuits like Holland, and will be some other circuits with fast corners, where they are stronger than us,” Marquez said.

“We need to evaluate over 22 [rounds]. But yeah, here Aprilia is stronger than us. But Diggia and Pecco did an incredible job because they are riding at a very good level.”

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Marquez also played down his chances of challenging the Aprilias on the medium rear tyre in the grand prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Same as today. Try to finish in that 7th, 8th position and that's it,” he said.

“I’m not saving points. I’m doing my 100%, but I cannot do more now.

“In this circuit, we need to understand that. And no frustration because it's what I expect. So, it's okay.”

After cutting 62 points from Marco Bezzecchi's championship lead over the previous four races, Marquez lost two points to the Aprilia rider in the Sprint and now trails by 42.

“If I'm in the fight for the championship, it's a present,” Marquez said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Because I don't do any different. Just, the others did mistakes, and of course, I won races.

“But I mean, for me it was over.

“So, if something arrives, it’s welcome, but this is my reality. There will be some circuits that I can manage well. There will be some circuits that in the past or last year, I was able to survive well.

“This year, survive means really survive. Finish eighth, tenth, or even further back.”