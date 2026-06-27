2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results: Updated after penalty

Raul Fernandez secures his second MotoGP Sprint victory of the season at Assen, leading a dream Trackhouse Aprilia one-two at Assen.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio took the fight to the Aprilias but lost the runner-up spot to Ai Ogura, then came under late pressure from title leader Marco Bezzecchi for third.

Bezzecchi - who suffered a fourth Sprint DNF at Brno a week ago, then was banned from the grand prix for slapping a marshal in the aftermath - increased his title lead with team-mate Jorge Martin fading from pole to fifth.

Update: Pecco Bagnaia received a post-race drop one place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, costing him sixth position to team-mate Marc Marquez.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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With Aprilias filling the top four places on the grid, the first MotoGP start since the ban on front holeshot devices saw Martin lose out to Ogura into Turn 1.

Martin was soon back in front, while Bezzecchi ran wide and slipped to fifth behind the top Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fernandez and di Giannantonio then passed Ogura, with Fernandez snatching the lead from Martin at the end of lap 3.

Martin also lost out to di Giannantonio and Ogura, putting him just ahead of Bezzecchi in fourth.

The team-mates went back and forth several times before Bezzecchi secured the place.

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Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez settled into an early sixth, but later lost the place to Bagnaia, recovering after a wheelie at the start.

Bagnaia reeled in Martin and tried to overtake his 2024 title rival on the run to the flag, but touched the green in the process.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta ran wide on lap 2 and dropped to 14th.

Fermin Aldeguer missed the race after a vertebra fracture on Friday, but Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez returned - after skipping qualifying - to claim 13th.

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All riders chose the medium front and soft rear tyre options.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 13 laps 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.362s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.131s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.161s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +4.591s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +4.801s 7 Francesco Bagnaia** ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +4.652s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +5.237s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.598s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.134s 11 Diogo Moreira* BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V) +11.811s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.983s 13 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +13.102s 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +13.414s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.513s 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +15.286s 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu* TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.188s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +29.001s 19 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +29.213s Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

** Drop 1 place penalty.

Qualifying

Aprilia’s domination of the 2026 Dutch MotoGP weekend reaches a new historic high with a perfect top four sweep in qualifying at Assen.

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However, this time it wasn’t practice leader Marco Bezzecchi on top but team-mate Jorge Martin, who took his first pole position on an RS-GP.

Brno pole qualifier Ai Ogura was second for Trackhouse, with title leader Bezzecchi completing the front row after backing out of his best lap due to a yellow flag for Pedro Acosta.

Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez thought he had snatched pole, only to have it taken away for track limits, leaving him in fourth.

Bezzecchi, who lost valuable points when he was banned from last Sunday's Brno Grand Prix, starts this afternoon's Sprint with an eight-point lead over Martin.

Marc Marquez seventh

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Future Aprilia rider Pecco Bagnaia was best of the rest, in fifth, for Ducati.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts sixth, pushing reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez to row three.

Marquez lost two earlier laps due to track limits, but was never a threat to the Aprilias.

Acosta’s KTM woes continue

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

In a carbon copy of final practice, KTM’s Pedro Acosta pulled off at Turn 12 with yet another technical issue.

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The Spaniard, who failed to finish either race in Brno, was left in eighth.

Passed fit for FP2 after Friday’s fast accident, Alex Marquez did not ride in Qualifying 2 but currently plans to return for the Sprint.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda’s Joan Mir fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2.

Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

The 13-lap Assen Sprint, set to be held in sweltering conditions, will start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

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2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'30.812s 5/9 310k 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.011s 7/9 309k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.033s 6/9 310k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.103s 6/9 308k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.118s 5/8 309k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.143s 6/9 309k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.319s 8/9 309k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.412s 2/7 307k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.504s 2/5 303k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.692s 3/5 306k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.792s 6/9 309k 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) No Time 0/0 0 Qualifying 1: 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'31.426s 7/7 306k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'31.718s 2/4 309k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.922s 2/8 307k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.085s 7/9 305k 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'32.162s 3/7 311k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.367s 7/7 304k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'32.790s 7/7 304k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'32.887s 2/7 304k 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'32.978s 8/8 310k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'33.125s 5/6 302k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

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Final Practice

Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Just as on Friday, the title leader formed a one-two with Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Ai Ogura made it an all-RS-GP top three, followed by the VR46 Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio, reigning champion Marc Marquez's Ducati and the KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Jack Miller crashed in the closing stages.

All riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre, ahead of this afternoon's Sprint.

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Technical issues

The session began with technical issues for Raul Fernandez and, yet again, Pedro Acosta.

Acosta, third on Friday, missed the opening half of the session as a result.

Aldeguer out

Fermin Aldeguer, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer has been declared unfit after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in a Friday practice accident. The young Spaniard is also expected to miss the German Grand Prix.

Team-mate Alex Marquez, who fell shortly after Aldeguer at the same Turn 11, bringing out red flags, escaped fractures and was passed fit to continue on Saturday morning.

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Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including all the Honda and Yamaha riders, will now begin.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'31.611s 12/16 312k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.120s 7/10 305k 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.239s 12/15 308k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.309s 4/13 309k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.379s 11/14 309k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.502s 9/11 309k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.509s 9/15 311k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.580s 9/12 310k 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.726s 5/13 312k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.745s 5/12 309k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.755s 6/14 311k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.780s 7/12 302k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.891s 9/11 311k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.073s 5/12 310k 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.075s 5/10 305k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.165s 5/12 309k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.179s 10/11 307k 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.186s 5/10 306k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.401s 12/13 311k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.678s 10/11 305k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.387s 9/13 303k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.908s 5/12 302k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.

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Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.

Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.