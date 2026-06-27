2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results: Updated after penalty
Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.
Raul Fernandez secures his second MotoGP Sprint victory of the season at Assen, leading a dream Trackhouse Aprilia one-two at Assen.
VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio took the fight to the Aprilias but lost the runner-up spot to Ai Ogura, then came under late pressure from title leader Marco Bezzecchi for third.
Bezzecchi - who suffered a fourth Sprint DNF at Brno a week ago, then was banned from the grand prix for slapping a marshal in the aftermath - increased his title lead with team-mate Jorge Martin fading from pole to fifth.
Update: Pecco Bagnaia received a post-race drop one place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, costing him sixth position to team-mate Marc Marquez.
With Aprilias filling the top four places on the grid, the first MotoGP start since the ban on front holeshot devices saw Martin lose out to Ogura into Turn 1.
Martin was soon back in front, while Bezzecchi ran wide and slipped to fifth behind the top Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio.
Fernandez and di Giannantonio then passed Ogura, with Fernandez snatching the lead from Martin at the end of lap 3.
Martin also lost out to di Giannantonio and Ogura, putting him just ahead of Bezzecchi in fourth.
The team-mates went back and forth several times before Bezzecchi secured the place.
Reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez settled into an early sixth, but later lost the place to Bagnaia, recovering after a wheelie at the start.
Bagnaia reeled in Martin and tried to overtake his 2024 title rival on the run to the flag, but touched the green in the process.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta ran wide on lap 2 and dropped to 14th.
Fermin Aldeguer missed the race after a vertebra fracture on Friday, but Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez returned - after skipping qualifying - to claim 13th.
All riders chose the medium front and soft rear tyre options.
2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|13 laps
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.362s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.131s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.161s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+4.591s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+4.801s
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia**
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+4.652s
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+5.237s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.598s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.134s
|11
|Diogo Moreira*
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+11.811s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+12.983s
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+13.102s
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+13.414s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.513s
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+15.286s
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu*
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.188s
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+29.001s
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+29.213s
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
** Drop 1 place penalty.
Qualifying
Aprilia’s domination of the 2026 Dutch MotoGP weekend reaches a new historic high with a perfect top four sweep in qualifying at Assen.
However, this time it wasn’t practice leader Marco Bezzecchi on top but team-mate Jorge Martin, who took his first pole position on an RS-GP.
Brno pole qualifier Ai Ogura was second for Trackhouse, with title leader Bezzecchi completing the front row after backing out of his best lap due to a yellow flag for Pedro Acosta.
Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez thought he had snatched pole, only to have it taken away for track limits, leaving him in fourth.
Bezzecchi, who lost valuable points when he was banned from last Sunday's Brno Grand Prix, starts this afternoon's Sprint with an eight-point lead over Martin.
Marc Marquez seventh
Future Aprilia rider Pecco Bagnaia was best of the rest, in fifth, for Ducati.
VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts sixth, pushing reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez to row three.
Marquez lost two earlier laps due to track limits, but was never a threat to the Aprilias.
Acosta’s KTM woes continue
In a carbon copy of final practice, KTM’s Pedro Acosta pulled off at Turn 12 with yet another technical issue.
The Spaniard, who failed to finish either race in Brno, was left in eighth.
Passed fit for FP2 after Friday’s fast accident, Alex Marquez did not ride in Qualifying 2 but currently plans to return for the Sprint.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda’s Joan Mir fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2.
Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.
The 13-lap Assen Sprint, set to be held in sweltering conditions, will start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'30.812s
|5/9
|310k
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.011s
|7/9
|309k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.033s
|6/9
|310k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.103s
|6/9
|308k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.118s
|5/8
|309k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.143s
|6/9
|309k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.319s
|8/9
|309k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.412s
|2/7
|307k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.504s
|2/5
|303k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.692s
|3/5
|306k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.792s
|6/9
|309k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|No Time
|0/0
|0
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'31.426s
|7/7
|306k
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'31.718s
|2/4
|309k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.922s
|2/8
|307k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'32.085s
|7/9
|305k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'32.162s
|3/7
|311k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'32.367s
|7/7
|304k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'32.790s
|7/7
|304k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'32.887s
|2/7
|304k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'32.978s
|8/8
|310k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'33.125s
|5/6
|302k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)
Final Practice
Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
Just as on Friday, the title leader formed a one-two with Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.
Ai Ogura made it an all-RS-GP top three, followed by the VR46 Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio, reigning champion Marc Marquez's Ducati and the KTM of Pedro Acosta.
Jack Miller crashed in the closing stages.
All riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre, ahead of this afternoon's Sprint.
Technical issues
The session began with technical issues for Raul Fernandez and, yet again, Pedro Acosta.
Acosta, third on Friday, missed the opening half of the session as a result.
Aldeguer out
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer has been declared unfit after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in a Friday practice accident. The young Spaniard is also expected to miss the German Grand Prix.
Team-mate Alex Marquez, who fell shortly after Aldeguer at the same Turn 11, bringing out red flags, escaped fractures and was passed fit to continue on Saturday morning.
Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including all the Honda and Yamaha riders, will now begin.
2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'31.611s
|12/16
|312k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.120s
|7/10
|305k
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.239s
|12/15
|308k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.309s
|4/13
|309k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.379s
|11/14
|309k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.502s
|9/11
|309k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.509s
|9/15
|311k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.580s
|9/12
|310k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.726s
|5/13
|312k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.745s
|5/12
|309k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.755s
|6/14
|311k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.780s
|7/12
|302k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.891s
|9/11
|311k
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.073s
|5/12
|310k
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.075s
|5/10
|305k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.165s
|5/12
|309k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.179s
|10/11
|307k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.186s
|5/10
|306k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.401s
|12/13
|311k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.678s
|10/11
|305k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.387s
|9/13
|303k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.908s
|5/12
|302k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)
Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.
Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.
Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.
Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.
Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.