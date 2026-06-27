2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results: Updated after penalty

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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Raul Fernandez secures his second MotoGP Sprint victory of the season at Assen, leading a dream Trackhouse Aprilia one-two at Assen.

VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio took the fight to the Aprilias but lost the runner-up spot to Ai Ogura, then came under late pressure from title leader Marco Bezzecchi for third.

Bezzecchi - who suffered a fourth Sprint DNF at Brno a week ago, then was banned from the grand prix for slapping a marshal in the aftermath - increased his title lead with team-mate Jorge Martin fading from pole to fifth.

Update: Pecco Bagnaia received a post-race drop one place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, costing him sixth position to team-mate Marc Marquez.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

With Aprilias filling the top four places on the grid, the first MotoGP start since the ban on front holeshot devices saw Martin lose out to Ogura into Turn 1.

Martin was soon back in front, while Bezzecchi ran wide and slipped to fifth behind the top Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fernandez and di Giannantonio then passed Ogura, with Fernandez snatching the lead from Martin at the end of lap 3.

Martin also lost out to di Giannantonio and Ogura, putting him just ahead of Bezzecchi in fourth.

The team-mates went back and forth several times before Bezzecchi secured the place.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez settled into an early sixth, but later lost the place to Bagnaia, recovering after a wheelie at the start.

Bagnaia reeled in Martin and tried to overtake his 2024 title rival on the run to the flag, but touched the green in the process.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta ran wide on lap 2 and dropped to 14th.

Fermin Aldeguer missed the race after a vertebra fracture on Friday, but Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez returned - after skipping qualifying - to claim 13th.

All riders chose the medium front and soft rear tyre options.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)13 laps
2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.362s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.131s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.161s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+4.591s
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+4.801s
7Francesco Bagnaia**ITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+4.652s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+5.237s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.598s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.134s
11Diogo Moreira*BRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)+11.811s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.983s
13Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+13.102s
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.414s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.513s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+15.286s
17Toprak Razgatlioglu*TURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.188s
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+29.001s
19Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+29.213s
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

** Drop 1 place penalty.

Qualifying

Aprilia’s domination of the 2026 Dutch MotoGP weekend reaches a new historic high with a perfect top four sweep in qualifying at Assen.

However, this time it wasn’t practice leader Marco Bezzecchi on top but team-mate Jorge Martin, who took his first pole position on an RS-GP.

Brno pole qualifier Ai Ogura was second for Trackhouse, with title leader Bezzecchi completing the front row after backing out of his best lap due to a yellow flag for Pedro Acosta.

Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez thought he had snatched pole, only to have it taken away for track limits, leaving him in fourth.

Bezzecchi, who lost valuable points when he was banned from last Sunday's Brno Grand Prix, starts this afternoon's Sprint with an eight-point lead over Martin.

Marc Marquez seventh

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Future Aprilia rider Pecco Bagnaia was best of the rest, in fifth, for Ducati.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts sixth, pushing reigning champion and defending Assen winner Marc Marquez to row three.

Marquez lost two earlier laps due to track limits, but was never a threat to the Aprilias.

Acosta’s KTM woes continue

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

In a carbon copy of final practice, KTM’s Pedro Acosta pulled off at Turn 12 with yet another technical issue.

The Spaniard, who failed to finish either race in Brno, was left in eighth.

Passed fit for FP2 after Friday’s fast accident, Alex Marquez did not ride in Qualifying 2 but currently plans to return for the Sprint.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda’s Joan Mir fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2.

Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

The 13-lap Assen Sprint, set to be held in sweltering conditions, will start at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'30.812s5/9310k
2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.011s7/9309k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.033s6/9310k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.103s6/9308k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.118s5/8309k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.143s6/9309k
7Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.319s8/9309k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.412s2/7307k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.504s2/5303k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.692s3/5306k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.792s6/9309k
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)No Time0/00
 Qualifying 1:     
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'31.426s7/7306k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'31.718s2/4309k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.922s2/8307k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.085s7/9305k
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'32.162s3/7311k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.367s7/7304k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'32.790s7/7304k
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'32.887s2/7304k
21Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'32.978s8/8310k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'33.125s5/6302k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Final Practice

Marco Bezzecchi stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Just as on Friday, the title leader formed a one-two with Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Ai Ogura made it an all-RS-GP top three, followed by the VR46 Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio, reigning champion Marc Marquez's Ducati and the KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Jack Miller crashed in the closing stages.

All riders used the medium front and soft rear tyre, ahead of this afternoon's Sprint.

Technical issues

The session began with technical issues for Raul Fernandez and, yet again, Pedro Acosta

Acosta, third on Friday, missed the opening half of the session as a result.

Aldeguer out

Fermin Aldeguer, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer has been declared unfit after suffering a fracture to his T7 vertebra in a Friday practice accident. The young Spaniard is also expected to miss the German Grand Prix.

Team-mate Alex Marquez, who fell shortly after Aldeguer at the same Turn 11, bringing out red flags, escaped fractures and was passed fit to continue on Saturday morning.

Franco Morbidelli will have a three-place penalty to serve in the grand prix for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap in Friday practice.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including all the Honda and Yamaha riders, will now begin.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'31.611s12/16312k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.120s7/10305k
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.239s12/15308k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.309s4/13309k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.379s11/14309k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.502s9/11309k
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.509s9/15311k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.580s9/12310k
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.726s5/13312k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.745s5/12309k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.755s6/14311k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.780s7/12302k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.891s9/11311k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.073s5/12310k
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.075s5/10305k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.165s5/12309k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.179s10/11307k
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.186s5/10306k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.401s12/13311k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.678s10/11305k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.387s9/13303k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.908s5/12302k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.

Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.

Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results: Updated after penalty
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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