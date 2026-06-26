Marco Bezzecchi in more trouble after Assen FP1 practice start issue

MotoGP world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi gave the perfect response to the controversy in Brno by topping opening practice on his return to grand prix action at Assen.

However, it was not quite a trouble-free morning, with the Aprilia rider then committing his second practice start offence of the season (the first was a week ago at Brno) and receiving a €2,000 fine.

Bezzecchi's Assen offence was failing to comply with the correct safety procedure during practice starts.

That involves queuing in the order you arrive, and then waiting until all riders ahead have made their practice starts before setting off.

Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez committed the same infringement and received a €1,000 fine, as a first offence.

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Extra practice starts have been introduced this weekend to help teams, and especially riders, adapt to the new front holeshot device ban.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi, banned form the Brno MotoGP for slapping a marshal after his accident in the Sprint race, starts this weekend eight points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, 23 from Fabio di Giannantonio and 40 ahead of reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez, who has slashed Bezzecchi’s advantage from 102 points in just two rounds, fell on the way to tenth this morning.

Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty notice from the FIM MotoGP Stewards can be seen below:

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Motive

On 26th June 2026, at 11:38:42 during the MotoGP™ Practice Start session of the TISSOT GRAND PRIX OF THE NETHERLANDS your actions did not comply with the “Notice to All MotoGP™ Teams” information provided.

Practice starts can only be made when there are no stationary bikes in front of you, ie. the riders arriving first, in the front of the Zone start first, followed by riders behind them, and so on. Do not ride past and stop ahead of a stationary bike.

This contravenes the specific instructions given to all team/competitors. It is therefore an infringement of Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations

Sanction

For the above reasons the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed on you a fine of 2000 Euros – 2nd offence. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations).



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