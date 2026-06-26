Marco Bezzecchi in more trouble after Assen FP1 practice start issue

Marco Bezzecchi set the pace in opening Assen MotoGP practice but was later fined for a second practice start infringement of this season.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

MotoGP world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi gave the perfect response to the controversy in Brno by topping opening practice on his return to grand prix action at Assen.

However, it was not quite a trouble-free morning, with the Aprilia rider then committing his second practice start offence of the season (the first was a week ago at Brno) and receiving a €2,000 fine.

Bezzecchi's Assen offence was failing to comply with the correct safety procedure during practice starts.

That involves queuing in the order you arrive, and then waiting until all riders ahead have made their practice starts before setting off.

Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez committed the same infringement and received a €1,000 fine, as a first offence.

Extra practice starts have been introduced this weekend to help teams, and especially riders, adapt to the new front holeshot device ban.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi, banned form the Brno MotoGP for slapping a marshal after his accident in the Sprint race, starts this weekend eight points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, 23 from Fabio di Giannantonio and 40 ahead of reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez, who has slashed Bezzecchi’s advantage from 102 points in just two rounds, fell on the way to tenth this morning.

Marco Bezzecchi’s penalty notice from the FIM MotoGP Stewards can be seen below:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Motive
On 26th June 2026, at 11:38:42 during the MotoGP™ Practice Start session of the TISSOT GRAND PRIX OF THE NETHERLANDS your actions did not comply with the “Notice to All MotoGP™ Teams” information provided.

Practice starts can only be made when there are no stationary bikes in front of you, ie. the riders arriving first, in the front of the Zone start first, followed by riders behind them, and so on. Do not ride past and stop ahead of a stationary bike.

This contravenes the specific instructions given to all team/competitors. It is therefore an infringement of Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations

Sanction
For the above reasons the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed on you a fine of 2000 Euros – 2nd offence. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations).
 

Marco Bezzecchi in more trouble after Assen FP1 practice start issue
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi tops Assen FP1 a week on from MotoGP ban, Marc Marquez crashes
7h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Dutch MotoGP Practice at Assen today: Start times and how to watch
9h ago
Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at Assen.
MotoGP News
"30km/h slower" - How MotoGP’s holeshot device ban will affect starts
25/06/26
MotoGP start.
MotoGP News
‘The penalty was right’ - Marco Bezzecchi agreed with Brno MotoGP race ban
25/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Is Assen MotoGP a must-win for Aprilia after disastrous recent weeks?
25/06/26
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
25/06/26
Aprilia signs Pecco Bagnaia on a four-year contract.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“I just hope everybody keeps control” - Marc Marquez on MotoGP holeshot ban trade-off
13m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP Assen qualifying could be as important as Monaco for F1
29m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin claims Assen MotoGP heat may be worse than India race he fainted at
36m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “not enjoying” Assen MotoGP, “the risk is super high”
37m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards slap Franco Morbidelli with impeding penalty at Assen
54m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Dutch MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Assen MotoGP heat “nothing crazy”: ‘With 20C less, the problems are the same’
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP starts feel better for one rider after major rule change at Assen
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Gresini provides Alex Marquez injury update, Fermin Aldeguer taken to hospital after Assen MotoGP crashes
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Friday practice crash, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest in red-flagged Assen MotoGP Practice
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP