Brad Binder names key date for MotoGP future

Brad Binder expects to know more about his future during next month's MotoGP summer break.

The South African is one of several grand prix winners currently without a ride for MotoGP's new 850cc Pirelli era in 2027.

While Red Bull KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta is on his way to Ducati, Binder, currently 13th in the world championship, appears to have lost his seat to an all-new Alex Marquez-Fabio di Giannantonio factory line-up.

Binder therefore joins Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli as a multiple MotoGP winner facing an uncertain future.

WorldSBK is the obvious alternative for MotoGP riders left without a seat, especially with the production-based championship switching to Michelin tyres next season.

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However, Tech3 KTM is yet to finalise its 2027 line-up.

Brad Binder, 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen. © Gold and Goose

"There's still a spot open"

Guenther Steiner's team is targeting one experienced rider and one rookie. With Enea Bastianini expected to leave for Trackhouse Aprilia, that initially pointed towards Maverick Vinales staying.

However, Vinales has openly expressed frustration that he could still be left without a ride, while Tech3 is also thought to be considering the likes of Luca Marini for the experienced role.

Binder would also fit that profile, while providing KTM continuity alongside three new riders.

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“Well, I'll know a lot more come the summer break, for sure,” Brad Binder said.

“I think there's still a spot open here. So, let's see. If that door closes, we can look elsewhere.

“But for the moment, keeping things super simple. And hopefully we'll figure it out.”

Brad Binder, Czech MotoGP at Brno. © Gold and Goose

KTM's first MotoGP winner in 2020, Binder rose to a best-yet fourth in the 2023 standings, then edged out future team-mate Acosta for fifth the following season.

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However, Binder dropped to 11th last year, prompting KTM to initiate a new crew chief partnership with Phil Marron for 2026.

Acosta has remained out of reach, but Binder is currently in a close battle with Bastianini to be the next-best RC16 rider.

The South African's best results this season are fourth in a Sprint and seventh in a grand prix.

“I love riding at this track regardless of how fast or slow we've been here,” Binder said of Assen.

“This place is a little bit special because it has a couple of hard braking places, but a lot of places where you just need to flow.

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“You need a good balance between the two wheels, especially without stabbing the front brake to get the weight [on the front].

“I think our base is not going to be too bad here. Hopefully, we can be in with a shot of trying to be at least around that top 10 on Friday.

“If we can do that, the rest will be a hell of a lot more simple.”