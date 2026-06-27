Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 10 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi increased his MotoGP World Championship lead despite missing out on the podium in Saturday's Sprint race at Assen.
Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin began the race from pole position and just eight points behind the Italian after Bezzecchi's Brno ban.
However, while Martin faded to fifth, Bezzecchi almost caught VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio for the final podium place and thus gains a point on Martin.
Meanwhile, Trackhouse Aprilia celebrated a dream one-two finish with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, although it didn't alter any of the championship positions.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez admitted he's back in title contention after slashing Bezzecchi's advantage from 102 to 40 points heading into today's Sprint.
However, the factory Ducati star lost ground to Bezzecchi for the first time since Mugello with a sixth-place finish in the Sprint, putting him 42-points behind heading into the grand prix.
Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|186
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|177
|(-9)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|164
|(-22)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|144
|(-42)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|143
|(-43)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|133
|(-53)
|7
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|130
|(-56)
|8
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|118
|(-68)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-110)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-119)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|65
|(-121)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|59
|(-127)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|53
|(-133)
|14
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|43
|(-143)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|41
|(-145)
|16
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-149)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-152)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-160)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|(-174)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|(-175)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|11
|(-175)
|22
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-177)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-179)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-182)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie