Marco Bezzecchi increased his MotoGP World Championship lead despite missing out on the podium in Saturday's Sprint race at Assen.

Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin began the race from pole position and just eight points behind the Italian after Bezzecchi's Brno ban.

However, while Martin faded to fifth, Bezzecchi almost caught VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio for the final podium place and thus gains a point on Martin.

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Aprilia celebrated a dream one-two finish with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, although it didn't alter any of the championship positions.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Reigning champion Marc Marquez admitted he's back in title contention after slashing Bezzecchi's advantage from 102 to 40 points heading into today's Sprint.

However, the factory Ducati star lost ground to Bezzecchi for the first time since Mugello with a sixth-place finish in the Sprint, putting him 42-points behind heading into the grand prix.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 186 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 177 (-9) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 164 (-22) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 144 (-42) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 143 (-43) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 133 (-53) 7 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 130 (-56) 8 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 118 (-68) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-110) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-119) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 65 (-121) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 59 (-127) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 53 (-133) 14 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 43 (-143) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 41 (-145) 16 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-149) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-152) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-160) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 (-174) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 (-175) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 11 (-175) 22 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-177) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 7 (-179) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-182)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



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