Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi increased his MotoGP World Championship lead despite missing out on the podium in Saturday's Sprint race at Assen.

Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin began the race from pole position and just eight points behind the Italian after Bezzecchi's Brno ban.

However, while Martin faded to fifth, Bezzecchi almost caught VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio for the final podium place and thus gains a point on Martin.

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Aprilia celebrated a dream one-two finish with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, although it didn't alter any of the championship positions.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Reigning champion Marc Marquez admitted he's back in title contention after slashing Bezzecchi's advantage from 102 to 40 points heading into today's Sprint.

However, the factory Ducati star lost ground to Bezzecchi for the first time since Mugello with a sixth-place finish in the Sprint, putting him 42-points behind heading into the grand prix.

Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Start, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)186 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)177(-9)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)164(-22)
4=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)144(-42)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)143(-43)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)133(-53)
7=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)130(-56)
8=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)118(-68)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-110)
10=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-119)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)65(-121)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)59(-127)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)53(-133)
14=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)43(-143)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*41(-145)
16=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-149)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-152)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-160)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)12(-174)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)11(-175)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*11(-175)
22=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-177)
23=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)7(-179)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-182)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Assen Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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