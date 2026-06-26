PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is using the factory's new aero package during his Assen wildcard, ahead of a possible rollout for its race riders.

Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez, new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez plans to use this weekend's Assen MotoGP wildcard to give the factory's latest  V4 aero package a race debut.

If all goes well, the new aero is then expected to be introduced by Yamaha's race riders during the second half of the season.

“This weekend, I’m going to try an aero package,” Augusto Fernandez explained on Thursday.

Augusto Fernandez with new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez with new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

 

“I’m going to try to race the new package, positive or negative, and get numbers for the [engineers] to analyse well.

"Then we'll see if there’s a benefit for [the race riders to use it] for the second part of the season.”

Fernandez added: “This is a tricky track, but it will be good to try the aero in the fast corners.”

Fernandez duly appeared with the new aero, featuring an evolution of last year's tri-lane front wing design, during Friday practice, alongside the standard 2026 V4 'box shape' front wing.

Augusto Fernandez began Friday practice on the standard aero. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez began Friday practice on the standard aero. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller have reverted to last year's front wing as their first in-season aero update, while Alex Rins has kept the original 2026 version so far.

Yamaha's D concession status allows it two aero updates per season, rather than the single update permitted for Aprilia, Ducati, Honda and KTM.

Fernandez went on to finish 22nd in Friday practice, 1.987s from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, 1.0s behind Quartararo and 0.5s from Razgatlioglu.

PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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