“I can see on the data” - Toprak Razgatlioglu explains Assen MotoGP struggles

Toprak Razgatlioglu says braking issues are clearly visible in the data after a difficult Saturday at the Assen MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu, Crutchlow, Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
Razgatlioglu, Crutchlow, Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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An Assen winner in his two previous WorldSBK visits, Toprak Razgatlioglu was left last on the grid for a MotoGP debut at the famous Dutch circuit.

The Pramac rider qualified 22nd, behind Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez and LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow.

Razgatlioglu then gained five places on the opening lap of the Sprint.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, braking issues that have hampered his weekend continued, and he remained in that position to the finish - despite a technical problem for team-mate Jack Miller and crash for Franco Morbidelli ahead.

“Qualifying was also very difficult, because on the electronics side, we are not really finding a good setup,” Razgatlioglu explained.

“Especially in the stopping area, I am not really happy. In the race also, I'm pushing really on the limit, but the bike is not stopping and I'm not good on acceleration. Anyway, I did my best in the sprint race.”

Razgatlioglu runs wide, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Razgatlioglu runs wide, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu's hopes for Sunday's grand prix now rest on finding a breakthrough in warm-up.

“The other corners are not so bad, but I lose a lot to stop the bike,” he said.

“I hope tomorrow we change something because there I can see on the data, the problem.

“If we [improve] something tomorrow, I'm riding much better. Because the pace is not so bad. Okay, I'm on the limit, but if we [need to] improve something, so the bike starts helping to my riding style.”

“I can see on the data” - Toprak Razgatlioglu explains Assen MotoGP struggles
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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