“I can see on the data” - Toprak Razgatlioglu explains Assen MotoGP struggles

An Assen winner in his two previous WorldSBK visits, Toprak Razgatlioglu was left last on the grid for a MotoGP debut at the famous Dutch circuit.

The Pramac rider qualified 22nd, behind Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez and LCR Honda stand-in Cal Crutchlow.

Razgatlioglu then gained five places on the opening lap of the Sprint.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, braking issues that have hampered his weekend continued, and he remained in that position to the finish - despite a technical problem for team-mate Jack Miller and crash for Franco Morbidelli ahead.

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“Qualifying was also very difficult, because on the electronics side, we are not really finding a good setup,” Razgatlioglu explained.

“Especially in the stopping area, I am not really happy. In the race also, I'm pushing really on the limit, but the bike is not stopping and I'm not good on acceleration. Anyway, I did my best in the sprint race.”

Razgatlioglu runs wide, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu's hopes for Sunday's grand prix now rest on finding a breakthrough in warm-up.

“The other corners are not so bad, but I lose a lot to stop the bike,” he said.

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“I hope tomorrow we change something because there I can see on the data, the problem.

“If we [improve] something tomorrow, I'm riding much better. Because the pace is not so bad. Okay, I'm on the limit, but if we [need to] improve something, so the bike starts helping to my riding style.”