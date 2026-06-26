Marc Marquez “not enjoying” Assen MotoGP, “the risk is super high”

Marc Marquez's recent MotoGP momentum hit something of a roadblock on Friday at Assen.

The reigning champion, who has taken a big chunk out of Marco Bezzecchi's title lead with three wins from the last four races, crashed in FP1 before ending the afternoon sixth fastest.

Marquez did not return to the track after the red flag caused by younger brother Alex Marquez's crash, while Bezzecchi led an Aprilia one-two.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“The target was a top 10 and when I saw that the lap time was acceptable, I just stayed in the box and tomorrow will be another day,” Marc Marquez said.

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“I understand immediately that in this circuit normally I was struggling, and this year will be a bit more difficult than the previous ones, but let's survive.”

Pressed on why he was struggling, Marquez replied: “It's too fast, fast changes of directions, and too narrow.

"With a small mistake, you can pay a very expensive [price].

“I'm not riding comfortably, but I'm riding okay. T1 [sector 1], I feel okay, but then T2, T3, T4, I'm not enjoying.”

Marquez then admitted he does not like the legendary Dutch circuit, despite winning three premier-class races there, including last season's Sprint and Grand Prix double.

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“I don't like it because - first, I've won races here - but it's very fast, narrow, and the run-off areas are full of very, very big rocks in the gravel that are in the rules, but…

“It's the kind of circuit where I hope for some rain, but it will not be the case this year. And yeah, try to survive.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Pressed on being successful at circuits he doesn’t like, the factory Ducati star said it’s a matter of being professional.

“The layout is nice, and the layout I like. But the risk you take on this circuit is super high, and this I don't like,” he said.

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“But in the end, we are professionals, and you will not love [all] the 22 circuits, and you will not like [all] the 22 weekends and [44] races.

“So you need to be professional and try to do your 100%. I won last year here, sprint and main race, and this year we will try to do our best.”

Still recovering from shoulder surgery, Marquez indicated he was choosing carefully where to take risks.

“This morning I crashed, but I crashed in a slow corner. Last year on Friday, I crashed in two fast corners, turn 15 and turn 7.

“But tomorrow it’s true that you need to take a risk in all the circuits if you want to try to be there in the top six.”

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Marquez also gave an update on Alex.

“I saw him, and yeah, he doesn't have any fractures. Pain everywhere...

"He was too fast! Because he was leading T3. He's the fastest there. And he's going in Q2 [anyway].

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was the fastest Ducati rider, in fifth.