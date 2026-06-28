2026  Dutch  Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 opened the Sunday race action in Assen with Maximo Quiles waiting until the end of the race to pull away for his sixth win of the season.

The Gaviota Aspar rider was challenged for the lead, with race rival David Almansa also enjoying a long spell out front, as, slowly a group of twenty became ten, with the lead duo pulling away over the closing laps.

The KTM duo were clear as the final lap began, with the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike behind until the the second half of the lap, where Quiles took advantage of his harder tyre gamble to pull away and lead over the line by 0.513s.

Third went to Marco Morelli, for a double Aspar podium. The Spaniard had dropped to the back of the top ten and lost touch as it was initially Hakim Danish who gave charge when the two began to split away, fighting back through to lead the battle for the final podium spot over the line.

Valentin Perrone was back to his best in race mode. From 19th on the grid the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider fought into the chasing group, crossing the line a close fourth, just missing out on a rostrum visit.

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Rico Salmela had a double long lap penalty to serve for slow riding on Friday, The loop was still wet after rain overnight, so was taken out of action for a lack of grip - the rookie instead had three seconds per trip added to his final time.

Crossing the line fifth, the six seconds added demoted the rookie to eleventh.

The Finnish rider was not the only rider out of place from their race finish, with several penalties in the race.

Jesus Rios finished an impressive seventh at the chequered flag from 21st on the gird after not making it out of Q1, then elevated to fifth for Rivacold Snipers, to be the top rookie and top Honda in the final standings.

Brian Uriarte had started on the front row, but dropped back into the big fighting pack on track, for an eventual sixth for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie, the teams only rider to finish the race.

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Czech winner Hakim Danish backed up his maiden win with seventh, ahead of Joel Kelso who started on the front row, who dropped back with no answer to the KTM power off the line, to come back to finish the race sixth - but was pushed back to eighth for a shortcut penalty in the race on his GRYD MLav bike.

Adrian Fernandez was ninth for Leopard, also picking up an penalty on the final lap, his was for track limits.

The change to results saw Casey O’Gorman elevated to a top 10 finish, after finishing one place lower on track for SIC58 Squarda Corse.

Salmela was 11th, with Joel Esteban remaining 12th for Level UP - MTA, ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka for MT helmets and his Level Up team-mate Mattro Bertelle in their on track battle, for 13th and 14th respectively.

The final point went to Eddie O’Shea, who had been 16th over the line, picking up a position after Guido Pini, who had already been penalised in the race was demoted a further position for exceeding track limits on the last lap.

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Official Dutch Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap:Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 40.395s

All time lap record: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 39.703s

Best Pole: Angel Piqueras (2024) 1m 39.746s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Lap two saw championship leader Alvaro Carpe off, with Adrian Cruces unable to avoid rider and bike, running over his fellow countryman. Much of the contact was with his airbag, so Carpe got up and re-joined, later retiring his worse for wear Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, with no visor.

With the wet weather overnight, the change in grip caused several early exits.

Cormac Buchanan was next to fall, quickly followed by Nicola Carraro and Zen Mitani.

Veda Pratama fell from the lead group, with David Munoz’s replacement at Dynavolt, Marcos Uriarte also not going the distance.

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Leo Rammenstorfer joined Carraro in heading back onto the track after his crash.

Ruche Moodley was absent after his qualifying fall.



Championship Standings

With his closest rivals not in sight on track, Quiles extends his championship lead to 90 points, with a total of 211.

Carpe remains his nearest rival despite his fall, with 121, with Almansa moving up to third , moving his total to 109 points.

Brian Uriarte remains top rookie, dropping a place in the overall standing to Almansa, with 102 points, the same as Morelli after his podium finish.

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His nearest rookie rivals are Danish, tied on points with Pratama, on 82 points each.



Full Moto3 race results can be found below

Moto3 Race Results: