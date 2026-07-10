2026 German Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round eleven, the German Grand Prix, where rookie Veda Pratama lead the riders heading straight to Q2.

Veda Pratama, Moto3, German GP, 2026
Veda Pratama, Moto3, German GP, 2026
© Gold & Goose

The opening day for Moto3 at the Sachsenring saw Veda Pratama made leaps and bounds from his FP1 form, in a group together on track who all headed to the top of the timesheets, leading the way into Q2 after Practice for the German Grand Prix.

The Honda Team Asia rider, who was only 23rd in FP1 and over a second off the lead time, was in a group which also featured Joel Esteban on track as the duo ended up fighting for pole, with the rookie just quicker - only 0.008s separated the duo, with the Level-UP MTA  rider finishing the session second as the top KTM.

Eddie O’Shea was also making huge gains, his second session saw him slip into third, holding firm despite a late run off through the gravel, saving a fall but seeing the GRYD MLav rider return to the pits and sit out the final minutes.  

Jesus Rios built on his best result of fifth last time out, with fourth on the opening day, the Rivacold Snipers rookie was also briefly top, running in the same group as Pratama on track.

FP1 leader Alvaro Carpe was the rider most followed out of he pits for the start of the second runs, finishing Friday in the top five for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Marco Morelli was the best of the Aspar riders in seventh - his team-mate, championship leader Maximo Quiles was sent flying from his juddering bike with a fast crash at turn seven not long after the session had started, seeing him end Practice in the pits without a time.

Rookie Hakim Danish was seventh for MT Helmets, just quicker than Cormac Buchanan in eighth for CODE Motorsports and Matteo Bertelle in ninth on the second Level Up bike, with Ryusei Yamanaka continuing to look closer to his best - inside the top 10 on the second MT Helmets entry.

Brian Uriarte had been the early session leader on his way to 11th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

On pole in 2025, Scott Ogden had his second fall at turn 3, where he also came off in FP1, but went on to bounce back and claim a Q2 spot in 12th for CIP Green Power.

Joel Kelso was second to Brian Uriarte in the first half of Practice, but held a progression place in 13th on the second MLav bike, ahead of Rico Salmela, who shrugged off a late fall for a final run behind fellow Red Bull rider Brian Uriarte for the final spot for Tech3, pushing Casey O’Gorman back into the Q1 places - the session was so close that all the top 19 were within half a second of the top time from Pratama

Adrian Fernandez was the best of the Leopard riders in 17th - Guido Pini (21st) fell after trying to sit up and avoid Adrian Cruces,(19th) their crash also at turn seven.

The qualifying crash which saw Ruche Moodley miss the last race in Assen also keeps him out of the German round with a hand injury, replaced at CODE Motorsports by Eduardo Guiterrez (23rd).

Marcos Uriarte (16th) continues in place of the injured David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP for another round.

David Almansa sat out Friday with a fever related to his ongoing tonsil issues.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 German Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 25.848s
2Joel EstebanSPA +0.008s
3Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.035s
4Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.056s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.119s
6Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.125s
7Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.127s
8Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.166s
9Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.215s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.257s
11Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.262s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.283s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.292s
14Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.372s
15Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.406s
16Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.408s
17Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.418s
18Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.424s
19Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.466s
20Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.777s
21Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.906s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.316s
23Eduardo guiierrezSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.204s
24Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)No Time
25David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)No Time

Official German Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1m 25.467s
All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 24.767s
Best Pole: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 24.885s


Free Practice 1

As with Friday in Assen, it was Carpe leading the opening session, closely followed by Valentin Perrone after circulating together on track.

Pini lead a trio of improving riders as the top Honda for Leopard in third, just ahead of team-mate Fernandez, with Yamanaka looking sharp after competing in the Suzuka 8 hours between rounds, in fifth.

Ogden and Danish recovered from their crashes to finish the session just outside the top five, in sixth and seventh respectively - Danish was the top rookie in FP1.

Quiles got his account open in 11th, the first rider over half a second from Carpe’s time.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 German Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 25.996s
2Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.188s
3Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.213s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.218s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.234s
6Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.275s
7Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.299s
8Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.315s
9Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.337s
10Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.485s
11Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.524s
12Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.584s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.590s
14Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.621s
15Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.782s
16Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.824s
17Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.978s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.080s
19Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.155s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.334s
21Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.393s
22Marcos UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.424s
23Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.460s
24Eduardo guiierrezSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.834s
25David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)No Time

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany

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