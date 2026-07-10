2026 German Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round eleven, the German Grand Prix, where rookie Veda Pratama lead the riders heading straight to Q2.
The opening day for Moto3 at the Sachsenring saw Veda Pratama made leaps and bounds from his FP1 form, in a group together on track who all headed to the top of the timesheets, leading the way into Q2 after Practice for the German Grand Prix.
The Honda Team Asia rider, who was only 23rd in FP1 and over a second off the lead time, was in a group which also featured Joel Esteban on track as the duo ended up fighting for pole, with the rookie just quicker - only 0.008s separated the duo, with the Level-UP MTA rider finishing the session second as the top KTM.
Eddie O’Shea was also making huge gains, his second session saw him slip into third, holding firm despite a late run off through the gravel, saving a fall but seeing the GRYD MLav rider return to the pits and sit out the final minutes.
Jesus Rios built on his best result of fifth last time out, with fourth on the opening day, the Rivacold Snipers rookie was also briefly top, running in the same group as Pratama on track.
FP1 leader Alvaro Carpe was the rider most followed out of he pits for the start of the second runs, finishing Friday in the top five for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Marco Morelli was the best of the Aspar riders in seventh - his team-mate, championship leader Maximo Quiles was sent flying from his juddering bike with a fast crash at turn seven not long after the session had started, seeing him end Practice in the pits without a time.
Rookie Hakim Danish was seventh for MT Helmets, just quicker than Cormac Buchanan in eighth for CODE Motorsports and Matteo Bertelle in ninth on the second Level Up bike, with Ryusei Yamanaka continuing to look closer to his best - inside the top 10 on the second MT Helmets entry.
Brian Uriarte had been the early session leader on his way to 11th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
On pole in 2025, Scott Ogden had his second fall at turn 3, where he also came off in FP1, but went on to bounce back and claim a Q2 spot in 12th for CIP Green Power.
Joel Kelso was second to Brian Uriarte in the first half of Practice, but held a progression place in 13th on the second MLav bike, ahead of Rico Salmela, who shrugged off a late fall for a final run behind fellow Red Bull rider Brian Uriarte for the final spot for Tech3, pushing Casey O’Gorman back into the Q1 places - the session was so close that all the top 19 were within half a second of the top time from Pratama
Adrian Fernandez was the best of the Leopard riders in 17th - Guido Pini (21st) fell after trying to sit up and avoid Adrian Cruces,(19th) their crash also at turn seven.
The qualifying crash which saw Ruche Moodley miss the last race in Assen also keeps him out of the German round with a hand injury, replaced at CODE Motorsports by Eduardo Guiterrez (23rd).
Marcos Uriarte (16th) continues in place of the injured David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP for another round.
David Almansa sat out Friday with a fever related to his ongoing tonsil issues.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 German Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 25.848s
|2
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|+0.008s
|3
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.035s
|4
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.056s
|5
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.119s
|6
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.125s
|7
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.127s
|8
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.166s
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.215s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.257s
|11
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.262s
|12
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.283s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.292s
|14
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.372s
|15
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.406s
|16
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.408s
|17
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.418s
|18
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.424s
|19
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.466s
|20
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.777s
|21
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.906s
|22
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.316s
|23
|Eduardo guiierrez
|SPA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+3.204s
|24
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|No Time
|25
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|No Time
Official German Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Ivan Ortola (2024) 1m 25.467s
All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 24.767s
Best Pole: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 24.885s
Free Practice 1
As with Friday in Assen, it was Carpe leading the opening session, closely followed by Valentin Perrone after circulating together on track.
Pini lead a trio of improving riders as the top Honda for Leopard in third, just ahead of team-mate Fernandez, with Yamanaka looking sharp after competing in the Suzuka 8 hours between rounds, in fifth.
Ogden and Danish recovered from their crashes to finish the session just outside the top five, in sixth and seventh respectively - Danish was the top rookie in FP1.
Quiles got his account open in 11th, the first rider over half a second from Carpe’s time.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 German Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 25.996s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.188s
|3
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.213s
|4
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.218s
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.234s
|6
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.275s
|7
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.299s
|8
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.315s
|9
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.337s
|10
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.485s
|11
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.524s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.584s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.590s
|14
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.621s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.782s
|16
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.824s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.978s
|18
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.080s
|19
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.155s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.334s
|21
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.393s
|22
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.424s
|23
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.460s
|24
|Eduardo guiierrez
|SPA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+3.834s
|25
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|No Time