Yamaha named as exclusive supplier for new Moto3 era

Moto3’s new, bigger future was confirmed during a special press conference on Thursday at the Dutch MotoGP.

After using 250cc four-strokes ever since the end of the 125cc two-stroke era in 2012, the junior class will switch to a Yamaha single-bike class from 2028, using a 'to be unveiled' machine.

The future bike - comprising of a "highly modified" version of Yamaha's R7 engine and prototype chassis - will have 90 horsepower, a weight of 120kg, and performance better than the present Moto3 machines.

MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer, Carlos Ezpeleta, said: “This is an important step for safety, equality of the riders, the racing, and aligning the riders towards MotoGP.”

The move will effectively close the capacity gap between Moto3 and the 765cc Moto2 class, which uses single-spec Triumph engines but allows open chassis design, currently provided by Kalex, Boscoscuro and Forward.

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Moto3, 2026. © Gold and Goose

Although Moto3 already operates with price caps on engines, gearboxes and other components, competition between manufacturers (KTM and Honda) means there is pressure to exceed the price cap, using track success to mitigate the losses.

Rivals are then forced to respond, causing costs to escalate.

"The target is to be at 50% of the current Moto3 cost," said Ezpeleta.

Yamaha logo on YZR-M1. © Gold and Goose

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Yamaha Motor Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio insisted Moto3 will not become a 'Yamaha Cup' and that other manufacturers will be able to compete in Moto3 just as the likes of Yamaha, Honda and KTM do now by supporting teams in Moto2 - despite not building the chassis or engine.

The first test of the new Yamaha Moto3 machine is expected to take place in September or October of this year.

The initial Yamaha/Moto3 contract is for six years.