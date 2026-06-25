Yamaha named as exclusive supplier for new Moto3 era

Yamaha will become the exclusive bike supplier for a new era of the Moto3 World Championship, from 2028.

Yamaha logo, MotoGP 2026.
Yamaha logo, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
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Moto3’s new, bigger future was confirmed during a special press conference on Thursday at the Dutch MotoGP.

After using 250cc four-strokes ever since the end of the 125cc two-stroke era in 2012, the junior class will switch to a Yamaha single-bike class from 2028, using a 'to be unveiled' machine.

The future bike - comprising of a "highly modified" version of Yamaha's R7 engine and prototype chassis - will have 90 horsepower, a weight of 120kg, and performance better than the present Moto3 machines.

MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer, Carlos Ezpeleta, said: “This is an important step for safety, equality of the riders, the racing, and aligning the riders towards MotoGP.”

The move will effectively close the capacity gap between Moto3 and the 765cc Moto2 class, which uses single-spec Triumph engines but allows open chassis design, currently provided by Kalex, Boscoscuro and Forward.

Moto3, 2026.
Moto3, 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Although Moto3 already operates with price caps on engines, gearboxes and other components, competition between manufacturers (KTM and Honda) means there is pressure to exceed the price cap, using track success to mitigate the losses. 

Rivals are then forced to respond, causing costs to escalate.

"The target is to be at 50% of the current Moto3 cost," said Ezpeleta.

Yamaha logo on YZR-M1.
Yamaha logo on YZR-M1.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha Motor Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio insisted Moto3 will not become a 'Yamaha Cup' and that other manufacturers will be able to compete in Moto3 just as the likes of Yamaha, Honda and KTM do now by supporting teams in Moto2 - despite not building the chassis or engine.

The first test of the new Yamaha Moto3 machine is expected to take place in September or October of this year.

The initial Yamaha/Moto3 contract is for six years.

In this article

Yamaha named as exclusive supplier for new Moto3 era
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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