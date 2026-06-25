Pedro Acosta warns KTM MotoGP reliability improvements not “before Sachsenring”

After a weekend full of reliability issues in Czechia, Pedro Acosta says he is not expecting improvements from KTM before the German MotoGP next month.

Acosta suffered reliability issues on all three days in Brno last week, with a breakdown on the final lap of the grand prix coming after a failure in Practice and a ride height device issue in the Sprint that contributed to his crash at turn 11.

The German race on 10–12 July follows this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP (26–28 June) and is the last round of the 2026 season before the four-week summer break. The Spaniard therefore hopes that he will at least have the second half of what will be his final season with KTM free of the kind of reliability issues that have become a definitive trait for the Austrian marque in recent races.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It was a tough weekend, even for us to understand what was going on because every day I had a different issue,” said Pedro Acosta in the pre-event press conference at the Dutch MotoGP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyway, [they are] things that are not in my hands at the moment.

“KTM has to understand what is going on and bring some solutions quite [soon], but looks like it will be quite difficult before Sachsenring.

“At the moment, we have to understand how to perform in the best way with the package that we will have here, and then, after the summer break, let’s see what level we are.”

What can he learn from Marquez?

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Acosta’s final Red Bull KTM Factory Racing season will be followed by his first with Ducati, his move to the Ducati Lenovo Team having been confirmed earlier this week.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish rider will team up with compatriot and nine-time world champion Marc Marquez, so what can Acosta learn from his new team-mate next year?

“I think about his experience,” he said.

“He is the only rider on the [current] grid that was riding with legends like Dani [Pedrosa], like Jorge [Lorenzo], like Valentino [Rossi], in his earlier years in MotoGP.

“For this, sure he took a lot of experience from those guys also.

“Maybe I can learn.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m still in my early years of MotoGP, we hope, for this I think in that stage, for how to manage the races, the pressure, he is a guy that won nine titles already – he has enough experience, maybe he can share to me also.”