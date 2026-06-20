“When you’re not focusing right…”: Pedro Acosta explains Brno MotoGP Sprint crash

A ride height device issue was at the core of Pedro Acosta’s crash from the Brno MotoGP Sprint.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Pedro Acosta’s Brno MotoGP Sprint was brought to an early end when he crashed out at turn 11, a crash that was caused in part by a technical issue, he explained.

Acosta spent the Sprint in Czechia battling with the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, but just as he was applying pressure to the latter for fifth place the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider lost the front at turn 11.

Afterwards, Acosta explained that he had been dealing with technical issue with his rear ride height device.

Pedro Acosta leads Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta leads Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“We have a technical issue with the rear device that was locked all the way,” Pedro Acosta said after the MotoGP Sprint in Brno.

“I mean, I crashed just trying to bring it back to the standard position. 

“When you are not focusing right and you are trying to solve the problem, it's easy that this happens. 

“Sorry to the team because maybe I was able to manage another way and maybe finish seventh or eighth. But also it's not what I wanted. 

“Now it's time to analyse what happened and then keep going.”

He continued: “I had the first big mistake with the device in turn three when Martin passed me. Then, if you check this lap also, I was looking really to the hands to try to understand what was going on. 

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Then I was catching back Bezzecchi, I think. 

“I would say that we were not having an amazing pace, but acceptable for be in the top-five.”

The Spaniard added that he’d been dealing with the issue “from lap one until I crashed,” although he didn’t speculate to how much lap time it was costing him.

He also said that being competitive with the Aprilias despite the issue did not raise his expectations for Sunday’s 20-lap grand prix.

“Top-five again,” he said when asked what his expectations are for Sunday.

“I mean, it's exactly what I say at the beginning of the year, you know. I want to be inside the top-five and this will be good.”

“When you’re not focusing right…”: Pedro Acosta explains Brno MotoGP Sprint crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
“It’s even more dangerous”: MotoGP start safety proposal met with rider kickback
19/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta says Brno MotoGP crash proves one-bike rule “not a good idea”
19/06/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
19/06/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"Coming soon” - When will 2027 MotoGP rider deals be announced?
19/06/26
Paolo Pavesio, Pit Beirer, Massimo Rivola, Carlos Ezpeleta, Luigi Dall'lgna, Koji Watanabe, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “remembers everything” from Catalunya MotoGP crash “we need to accept it”
18/06/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP return a bitter reminder of what could have been for one rider
17/06/26
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Italian MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox