“When you’re not focusing right…”: Pedro Acosta explains Brno MotoGP Sprint crash

Pedro Acosta’s Brno MotoGP Sprint was brought to an early end when he crashed out at turn 11, a crash that was caused in part by a technical issue, he explained.

Acosta spent the Sprint in Czechia battling with the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, but just as he was applying pressure to the latter for fifth place the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider lost the front at turn 11.

Afterwards, Acosta explained that he had been dealing with technical issue with his rear ride height device.

Pedro Acosta leads Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We have a technical issue with the rear device that was locked all the way,” Pedro Acosta said after the MotoGP Sprint in Brno.

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“I mean, I crashed just trying to bring it back to the standard position.

“When you are not focusing right and you are trying to solve the problem, it's easy that this happens.

“Sorry to the team because maybe I was able to manage another way and maybe finish seventh or eighth. But also it's not what I wanted.

“Now it's time to analyse what happened and then keep going.”

He continued: “I had the first big mistake with the device in turn three when Martin passed me. Then, if you check this lap also, I was looking really to the hands to try to understand what was going on.

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Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Then I was catching back Bezzecchi, I think.

“I would say that we were not having an amazing pace, but acceptable for be in the top-five.”

The Spaniard added that he’d been dealing with the issue “from lap one until I crashed,” although he didn’t speculate to how much lap time it was costing him.

He also said that being competitive with the Aprilias despite the issue did not raise his expectations for Sunday’s 20-lap grand prix.

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“Top-five again,” he said when asked what his expectations are for Sunday.

“I mean, it's exactly what I say at the beginning of the year, you know. I want to be inside the top-five and this will be good.”