“It's what I'm asking as well” - Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP Sprint jinx strikes again

MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi’s Sprint jinx struck again at Brno when the Aprilia rider suffered his fourth DNF in a Saturday race this season.

The Czech crash was especially frustrating, with Bezzecchi less than two laps away from increasing his advantage over Aprilia team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin.

Instead, Bezzecchi’s mistake while running fifth handed the position and five championship points to Martin, who had started only tenth on the grid.

Bezzecchi looked on course for a safe fifth in the Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“A small mistake, unfortunately; I was a bit on the limit for all the sprint, and I lost the front in Turn 3,” said Bezzecchi.

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“Honestly, my feeling was not the best. But the pace was strong, and I was going as I did in practice.

“I started to manage at that point of the race. This is why I didn't expect this kind of crash.

“But at the end, when you crash, you always make a mistake. So, nothing to complain [about].”

Update: Clips posted from trackside after the accident appear to show Bezzecchi in a physical altercation with marshals as he rushed to switch off his bike, which began revving as the marshals lifted it from the gravel.

No action has so far been announced by the FIM Stewards.

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Bezzecchi leads Martin in the Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It's what I'm asking myself as well"

The contrast between Bezzecchi’s Saturday and Sunday MotoGP form has been striking.

The Italian has won four of the eight grands prix this season, finished runner-up in two others and reached the chequered flag in every race apart from Hungary, where he was taken out by Martin at Turn 1.

However, Bezzecchi has now crashed out of four Sprints and managed only two podium finishes in the other five.

Is there a reason?

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“It's what I'm asking myself as well,” Bezzecchi replied. “I would love to feel good every day on the bike, but for some reason I'm struggling on Saturday.

“For sure, this situation is a bit difficult to manage, because at the beginning it was one mistake, it’s OK. Two mistakes, it's OK… But for today, I'm a bit sad.

“But now Saturday is gone, and I will think about the next Saturday when we are in Assen.

“The only thing that I can do now is try to think and work for tomorrow and try to make a better race and finish the weekend in the best way possible.”

Bezzecchi will start Sunday’s Grand Prix with a 15-point lead over Martin, who must serve two long-lap penalties for the Balaton Park incident.

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