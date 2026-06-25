Marc Marquez confirms one-year Ducati MotoGP contract was “on the table”

The reigning MotoGP champion says a one-year Ducati contract was considered before committing to a longer future with the factory.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez has confirmed that a one-year Ducati MotoGP contract extension was “on the table”.

The reigning champion’s new two-year extension was officially announced earlier this week.

However, there had been winter speculation that uncertainty over the condition of his right shoulder might mean he would opt for a shorter deal.

“It was there on the table,” Marc Marquez confirmed of the one-year option at Assen on Thursday.

“But in the end the best for the project was two years contract.”

Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez, who will be joined by Pedro Acosta as his new team-mate next season, insisted he never looked beyond Ducati.

“Ducati was always my first option. We started talking last season. Then we stopped because I said I need to know after Indonesia how my right shoulder will be,” he said.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Spaniard also admitted he had been “scared” about how much strength he would lose following last year's shoulder injuries, which required follow-up surgery in May.

“I was scared. In every surgery you lose some percentage.  Sometimes you lose 5 percent, and you don’t feel it. Sometimes you lose much more,” Marquez explained.

“It’s true that on the right arm, I was losing step by step more percentage compared to the left side of my body.

“And it’s there where I say I need to wait [about my future]. Because if I lose much more percentage, I’m not able to ride the bike.

“Now it looks like, after the last surgery - because the first part of season was a disaster - the percentage has arrived more or less in an acceptable level to keep going, keep enjoying my passion.”

Marquez heads into this weekend's Assen round having cut Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP championship advantage from 102 points to 40.

Marc Marquez confirms one-year Ducati MotoGP contract was “on the table”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
10h ago
Aprilia signs Pecco Bagnaia on a four-year contract.
MotoGP News
Ducati statement reveals hint into Pedro Acosta MotoGP signing
24/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Official: Pedro Acosta joins Marc Marquez in 2027 Ducati MotoGP line-up
24/06/26
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati to part ways for 2027 MotoGP season
24/06/26
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP teams sign five-year contract ahead of major 2027 shake-up
24/06/26
MotoGP grid, 2026 Hungarian GP, Balaton Park.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reacts to Marco Bezzecchi’s Brno MotoGP outburst
24/06/26
Jorge Martin, Czech MotoGP 2026.

Latest News

MotoGP News
"30km/h slower" - How MotoGP’s holeshot device ban will affect starts
2h ago
MotoGP start.
MotoGP News
Why is Moto3 moving to a one-make class in 2028?
3h ago
Moto3, 2026.
MotoGP News
Yamaha named as exclusive supplier for new Moto3 era
3h ago
Yamaha logo, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta warns KTM MotoGP reliability improvements not “before Sachsenring”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez confirms one-year Ducati MotoGP contract was “on the table”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on new MotoGP deal: “I feel ready, Ducati believed in me”
5h ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “more ready” to complete Dutch MotoGP after shortened Czech weekend
5h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati reveals Marc Marquez’s reaction to Pedro Acosta MotoGP deal
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Super excited” - Pecco Bagnaia gives first reaction to 2027 Aprilia MotoGP deal
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati.
MotoGP News
‘Biggest challenge of my career’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words on Ducati MotoGP move
5h ago
Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.