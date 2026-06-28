MotoGP Assen LIVE: Race reaction as Ai Ogura takes dominant first win

Di Giannantonio tries again at the final chicane on Marquez and makes it cleanly this time, gapped Marquez in the process as they stalled a bit on the second part of the chicane.
Live coverage of the race at the 2026 Assen MotoGP at the TT Circuit Assen. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Jorge Martin starts on pole today for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Spaniard will be hoping for an improved performance compared to yesterday, when he dropped to fifth with rear grip issues.
Martin's team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, was only one place better in fourth, but the Italian's Sprint was arguably more encouraging: the pace was better, but he made two mistakes on the first lap that cost him time and positions. Bezzecchi, in any case, remains confused by his long standing Sprint difficulties.
The Sprint was even more difficult for 2025 winner Marc Marquez who finished seventh, saying afterwards that he's riding in a "safe mode" this weekend. He starts seventh today.
Francesco Bagnaia also had a tough Sprint, going backwards as a result of a bad start and taking a post-race penalty for going off-track on the final lap. But Bagnaia was pleased with his pace, feeling he could've fought at the front.
And at the front were the two Trackhouse Aprilias, taking a first 1-2 for the American-owned team. Raul Fernandez won thanks to strong speed at the start, while Ai Ogura was stronger late on. Ogura revealed afterwards that he was told by Mattia Pasini that his line at turn five was what cost him at the start and that he'll try to change that for today's race.
Fabio Di Giannantonio admits his penalty in the Dutch MotoGP was correct.
Jorge Martin says it's "crazy" that he has the MotoGP points lead after finishing third at Assen today.
Martin leads Marco Bezzecchi by seven points ahead of the German Grand Prix in a couple of weeks.
Full story here.
Marc Marquez says fifth was the best he could aim for in a tough MotoGP Dutch GP.
Ai Ogura has offered an explanation for the ride height device issue he suffered in the Dutch Grand Prix.
Aprilia has confirmed that Marco Bezzecchi has been taken to hospital after his crash at Ramshoek earlier on.
Full story here.
Ai Ogura scored his first MotoGP victory in a dramatic Dutch Grand Prix
It's an Assen win for Ai Ogura, his first in the premier class.
Fernandez maintains P2 from Martin who takes third.
Di Giannantonio recovers to fourth ahead of Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Quartararo, Binder, and Rins who completes the top-10.
Di Giannantonio tries again at the final chicane on Marquez and makes it cleanly this time, gapped Marquez in the process as they stalled a bit on the second part of the chicane.
Di Giannantonio takes his penalty immediately in comes back out right between Marquez and Bastianini in sixth.
Ogura 1.5s in the lead now, it's his race to lose at this point. Fernandez staying clear of Martin.
Di Giannantonio has a LLP for cutting the chicane, which seems fair enough.
Marquez takes that P6 back from Bastianini but he's a second behind his brother now and that soft rear is surely feeling pretty tired on lap 23.
Marquez drops another position to Bastianini at turn one beginning lap 22, P7 now for the reigning champion.
Di Giannantonio tried to pass Marquez at the final chicane on lap 20 but they both cut the chicane. Marquez dropped behind Alex Marquez and surely Di Giannantonio has a penalty coming for that since he cut the track.
Ogura to the front on lap 20, he passes Fernandez at turn nine and immediately breaks.
Brake issues reported for Bagnaia as the cause of his retirement.
MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard reporting it's a physical issue for Acosta with his right arm and hand, not a technical problem, that's forced him out today.
Fernandez makes his move to the front at the final chicane, and Ogura gets through at turn one beginning lap 18 having recovered after his issue.
Ogura's ride height device stayed locked down as he braked for turn three and he's lost a second through that. Seems like he's sorted it now.
Ogura has caught Fernandez for second. A first win well on the cards for the Japanese here.
Bagnaia is out of fourth with a technical problem.
Marquez back up to that P4 now, he was hanging with Bagnaia anyway.