MotoGP Assen LIVE: Race reaction as Ai Ogura takes dominant first win

Live coverage of the race at the 2026 Assen MotoGP at the TT Circuit Assen. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Ogura takes first win as Aprilia lock out podium

Bagnaia out with brake issues

Acosta out with arm issues on lap 13

Bezzecchi crashes trying to attack Marquez

Martin leads at the start as Bezzecchi falls back

Race to start at 14:00 local time/13:00 BST

Jorge Martin starts on pole today for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Spaniard will be hoping for an improved performance compared to yesterday, when he dropped to fifth with rear grip issues.

Martin's team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, was only one place better in fourth, but the Italian's Sprint was arguably more encouraging: the pace was better, but he made two mistakes on the first lap that cost him time and positions. Bezzecchi, in any case, remains confused by his long standing Sprint difficulties.

The Sprint was even more difficult for 2025 winner Marc Marquez who finished seventh, saying afterwards that he's riding in a "safe mode" this weekend. He starts seventh today.

Francesco Bagnaia also had a tough Sprint, going backwards as a result of a bad start and taking a post-race penalty for going off-track on the final lap. But Bagnaia was pleased with his pace, feeling he could've fought at the front.

And at the front were the two Trackhouse Aprilias, taking a first 1-2 for the American-owned team. Raul Fernandez won thanks to strong speed at the start, while Ai Ogura was stronger late on. Ogura revealed afterwards that he was told by Mattia Pasini that his line at turn five was what cost him at the start and that he'll try to change that for today's race.