Marco Bezzecchi hospitalised after huge Assen MotoGP crash, escapes injury

Marco Bezzecchi was taken to hospital after crashing out of the Assen MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi was hospitalised after crashing out of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, but has been cleared of any serious injuries.

Bezzecchi started from the front row in third place as he sought a first victory since Mugello, but the Italian dropped to fifth on the opening lap, just as he did in the Sprint when he ultimately finished fourth.

The four-time 2026 MotoGP race winner then started attacking Marc Marquez for fourth place on the second lap, but he fell at turn 15 as he closed in. Bezzecchi tumbled through the gravel and was taken to the medical centre.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia later confirmed that Bezzecchi would be taken to hospital in Groningen for further evaluation.

“Following his crash during the Dutch Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi was immediately taken to the circuit’s Medical Centre, where he underwent a thorough evaluation by the medical staff, including MotoGP Medical Director Dr.Ángel Charte,” reads a statement from Aprilia.

“Initial clinical examinations confirmed that the rider is fully conscious and displays normal mobility in all four limbs, with no immediate signs of major neurological or systemic complications.

“However, due to severe pain resulting from the high-energy impact, the medical team has elected to transfer Bezzecchi to Groningen Hospital (Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen). 

“This transfer will allow him to undergo comprehensive diagnostic imaging and specialized scans to definitively rule out any underlying injuries and ensure a safe recovery path.

“Further updates will be shared as soon as the official medical reports from the hospital are available.”

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In the hours following that update, Aprilia says Bezzecchi has been cleared of any injuries after scans and will return home on Sunday night.

"Marco Bezzecchi underwent CT scans and radiological examinations with no injuries found, so he is fit to be discharged and will travel back home tonight," a statement read.

Bezzecchi lost the championship lead to Aprilia Racing team-mate Jorge Martin because of the Assen result. The Italian now trails by seven points.

It was Bezzecchi’s third consecutive non-score on a Sunday, after being involved in the turn one crash with Martin at Balaton, and then being suspended after hitting a marshal at Brno last weekend (19–21 June).

Bezzecchi’s last Sunday result was his win at Mugello a month ago.

Despite Bezzecchi’s fall, Aprilia locked out the podium at Assen, with Ai Ogura taking his first win with Trackhouse Racing ahead of Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi hospitalised after huge Assen MotoGP crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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