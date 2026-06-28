Pedro Acosta to undergo surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement

Pedro Acosta will undergo surgery this week after revealing carpal tunnel syndrome forced him out of the Assen MotoGP race.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Pedro Acosta is set to undergo surgery to relieve carpal tunnel syndrome in his right hand.

When Acosta suddenly sat up and slowed while battling the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia for fourth place in Sunday's Dutch MotoGP, it initially appeared his KTM had suffered yet another technical problem.

However, the Spaniard was then seen shaking his right arm and later confirmed a physical issue had forced him to retire.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I’m suffering for one year, and I lose completely the feeling in three fingers of the hand,” Acosta explained.

“In some tracks it’s worse, in some tracks it’s better. 

"But yesterday already, I was suffering from lap three, but more or less I knew where the [brake] lever was.

“But today behind Marc… I was not able to know if I even had the lever in my hand.

"Then arrived one moment that I went wide in turn one because if not, I was going to totally hit him. 

"It's quite strange when you don't even know how much power you put in the brakes. 

"Because of this, I was making some mistakes, lifting the rear tyre and all these things.

“For this, on Tuesday, we will have surgery.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It's not arm pump. It's in the wrist. It's carpal tunnel [syndrome],” he confirmed.

Acosta's retirement means he has scored just a single point from the last two MotoGP rounds.

The Spaniard expects to be fit for the next round at Sachsenring in two weeks' time.

"Our idea was to have surgery after the Sachsenring, but it's better that we do it now," he said.

Pedro Acosta to undergo surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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