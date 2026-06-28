“Impossible”: Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Assen MotoGP retirement

Toprak Razgatlioglu said it was “impossible” to ride with the issue he has in the Assen MotoGP race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Toprak Razgatlioglu went from a potential best-ever MotoGP result to retirement in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Razgatlioglu started dead last at Assen after a disappointing qualifying, but the Turkish rider made a good start to the 26-lap race, passing several riders on the first lap.

He was then in contention to be the leading Yamaha rider, running one place behind Fabio Quartararo until lap 12 when he retired.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I started well, also in corner five in the chaos I used a good line, I passed many riders there,” said Toprak Razgatlioglu explained after the race at Assen.

“After I come to the top-10, everything is going well, but the left side started chattering. I don't understand why. 

“I was talking with Brad Binder, he said ‘I see your bike, corner nine especially, the chattering is incredible, because it really doesn't stop’.

“Normally the chattering, when you touch the gas, it always stops, but this one is [different] – I don't know why, still we don't know. 

“Only left corners– not chattering, it's jumping incredibly. 

“I tried to manage some laps, but it's impossible when Binder passed me and also Alex [Rins]. 

“After, I pushed again corner 15, the left corner. I use also only the front brake, I tried many things to find the problem, but still I feel chattering and after I come to the box, because it's impossible riding like this.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu had been pleased with his pace before the chatter arrived.

“Before, the pace is incredible, also I use the medium [compound rear] tyre,” the Pramac Yamaha rider said.

“I just manage, because I see Fabio [Quartararo] start pushing. I manage the rear tire, I'm riding very well. 

“I'm also thinking if I pass Fabio, maybe I follow Enea [Bastianini] some laps, maybe I will make a gap, because I feel I have a bit more. 

“But when I come to Fabio, I start this chattering, and after I lose some time, and after I try to find the way to [fix] this chattering, I try to stay behind Fabio, but it's impossible.”

He added that the issue possibly cost him a first MotoGP top-10: “We started really good. I'm really angry, I started really good, the first time it looks like I'm impossible to finish the top-10, but I feel this problem in the race.”

“Impossible”: Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Assen MotoGP retirement
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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