“Impossible”: Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Assen MotoGP retirement

Toprak Razgatlioglu went from a potential best-ever MotoGP result to retirement in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Razgatlioglu started dead last at Assen after a disappointing qualifying, but the Turkish rider made a good start to the 26-lap race, passing several riders on the first lap.

He was then in contention to be the leading Yamaha rider, running one place behind Fabio Quartararo until lap 12 when he retired.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I started well, also in corner five in the chaos I used a good line, I passed many riders there,” said Toprak Razgatlioglu explained after the race at Assen.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“After I come to the top-10, everything is going well, but the left side started chattering. I don't understand why.

“I was talking with Brad Binder, he said ‘I see your bike, corner nine especially, the chattering is incredible, because it really doesn't stop’.

“Normally the chattering, when you touch the gas, it always stops, but this one is [different] – I don't know why, still we don't know.

“Only left corners– not chattering, it's jumping incredibly.

“I tried to manage some laps, but it's impossible when Binder passed me and also Alex [Rins].

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“After, I pushed again corner 15, the left corner. I use also only the front brake, I tried many things to find the problem, but still I feel chattering and after I come to the box, because it's impossible riding like this.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu had been pleased with his pace before the chatter arrived.

“Before, the pace is incredible, also I use the medium [compound rear] tyre,” the Pramac Yamaha rider said.

“I just manage, because I see Fabio [Quartararo] start pushing. I manage the rear tire, I'm riding very well.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm also thinking if I pass Fabio, maybe I follow Enea [Bastianini] some laps, maybe I will make a gap, because I feel I have a bit more.

“But when I come to Fabio, I start this chattering, and after I lose some time, and after I try to find the way to [fix] this chattering, I try to stay behind Fabio, but it's impossible.”

He added that the issue possibly cost him a first MotoGP top-10: “We started really good. I'm really angry, I started really good, the first time it looks like I'm impossible to finish the top-10, but I feel this problem in the race.”