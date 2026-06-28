“Simply too fast” - Aprilia verdict on Marco Bezzecchi’s Assen MotoGP crash

“Simply too fast".

That was Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola's verdict when asked about the cause of Marco Bezzecchi's frightening Assen MotoGP crash.

Bezzecchi lost control through the ultra-fast Turn 15 left-hander on lap two of the grand prix while holding fourth.

The Italian cartwheeled through the gravel but was fortunately seen sitting upright and talking to marshals afterwards.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The accident went on to cost Bezzecchi the world championship lead to team-mate Jorge Martin, who completed an Aprilia podium sweep behind Trackhouse riders Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

“I honestly think the Aprilia was not strong just in Turn 15, in all the very fast parts of the circuit, the Aprilia normally shows something special,” Rivola added.

“But we need to get the maximum with all four bikes, not just three.”

Initial medical checks at the circuit “confirmed that the rider is fully conscious and displays normal mobility in all four limbs, with no immediate signs of major neurological or systemic complications.

“However, due to severe pain resulting from the high-energy impact, the medical team has elected to transfer Bezzecchi to Groningen Hospital.”

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Rivola said: “We are just waiting for the very latest news. Luckily, it doesn't seem like anything to worry about."

Aprilia duly confirmed that CT scans and radiological examinations found no injuries, and that Bezzecchi will travel back home tonight.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia. © Gold and Goose

Sunday marked Bezzecchi's fourth non-score in the last six races.

Before Assen, he was taken out by Martin in Hungary, then crashed in the Brno Sprint before being suspended from the grand prix.

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Bezzecchi, who has led the world championship since COTA, now trails Martin by nine points.