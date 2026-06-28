Raul Fernandez’s MotoGP future “in a better position” after “almost perfect” Assen

Raul Fernandez says his MotoGP future is in a “better position” after a breakthrough Assen weekend.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Raul Fernandez in “better position” over MotoGP future after Assen breakthrough

Raul Fernandez says he is in “a better position” regarding his MotoGP future after a memorable weekend at Assen.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider also told TNT Sports that an announcement will be made “hopefully soon”.

Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Almost the perfect weekend"

Denied a maiden pole position by track limits in qualifying, Fernandez went on to win the Sprint before finishing second behind team-mate Ai Ogura in the grand prix.

“Almost the perfect weekend,” Raul Fernandez said.

“Yesterday we fought for pole until the end and won the sprint. Now we fought for the victory until the last five, six laps. So, for sure, I’m very happy.

“We will analyse how Ai made the last part of the race, but what I can say is that I’m happy because the target today was to try to fight for the podium.

“I was not really convinced on the medium rear and until the end on the grid I was waiting to see how they make it, and I think our bike was not 100% ready for this tyre.

“But anyway, the job that we did during the weekend was super positive.

“Also one week ago I was thinking I would not be able to ride in Brno [due to appendicitis] and in these two races we took many points.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"There's an initial offer"

Fernandez's manager, Paco Sanchez, confirmed they received an offer for a new Trackhouse Aprilia contract on Friday.

“Now there's an initial offer, and we need to discuss it with the team,” Sanchez told Sky Italia.

“I don't know what more he needs to do to secure a place next year.”

Sky Italia added that Trackhouse is currently offering only a one-year extension, with Tech3, the team Fernandez made his MotoGP debut with in 2022, 'ready to offer' a two-year deal.

However, Tech3, now under the ownership of Guenther Steiner, is reportedly moving towards a Luca Marini-Senna Agius line-up.

Ogura is expected to join the factory Yamaha team next season, with his Trackhouse seat set to be filled by Enea Bastianini.

Fernandez leaves Assen holding sixth in the world championship, but within 55 points of new leader Jorge Martin.

Raul Fernandez’s MotoGP future “in a better position” after “almost perfect” Assen
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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