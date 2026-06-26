Bagnaia gets his lap in with his one chance, gets up to P5. Acosta behind him goes P3, Bastianini also gets in in P8, was briefly seventh before a Di Giannantonio improvement.
MotoGP Assen LIVE: Friday Practice reaction after Bezzecchi and Aprilia dominate
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Assen MotoGP in the Netherlands.
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Assen MotoGP. FP1 is due to start at 10:50 local time this morning, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Bezzecchi tops Practice as Aprilia look back to their best
- Alex Marquez crashes heavily at turn 11, brings out the red flags
- Ogura leads from Bezzecchi and Marquez after first hot laps
- Bezzecchi tops FP1 ahead of Bagnaia, Martin after Marquez crash
It's set to be a very hot Assen this weekend with temperatures set to rise into the high-30C range this afternoon, although by Sunday the European heat wave is due to have broken and more normal conditions will prevail, perhaps even some rain.
Marco Bezzecchi arrives in the Netherlands with the championship lead, despite not scoring a point in Brno after he crashed out of the Sprint and was suspended for the remainder of the weekend after hitting a marshal. The Italian spoke to the media yesterday and admitted his fault, saying the penalty he received for his action in Brno was the correct one. Bezzecchi ended FP1 at the top of the times this morning, but was in trouble with the stewards again.
The Italian, who was second at Assen last year, now leads the championship by eight points over Jorge Martin, who was third-fastest this morning.
Closing in on the two Aprilias is Marc Marquez, who was 102 points behind after the Italian GP, where Bezzecchi and Martin went 1-2, but is now only 40 points adrift having dropped only five points in the last two rounds. Marquez crashed in FP1 this morning and finished 10th.
Despite the closing Ducati threat, Martin does not think Assen is a "must-win" race for Aprilia, while Marquez's back-to-back wins in Hungary and Czechia came just before his new two-year contract with Ducati was announced earlier this week. The Spaniard said yesterday that a one-year option was discussed between he and Ducati, but the decision was taken to opt for two years for the benefit of the project as MotoGP heads into the beginning of its 850cc era.
Marquez was one of a few riders to take part in the 850cc test at Brno on Monday, Augusto Fernandez being another. The Yamaha test rider, who is wildcarding this weekend, reckons the new bikes, and tyres, will provide more entertaining racing next year.
Pedro Acosta also took part in the test for KTM, but it was announced only two days later that he will be joining Ducati with Marquez in 2027, a move which the Spaniard says is the biggest challenge of his career. In his final KTM year, Acosta is being his with reliability issues frequently, including three times in Czechia where he retired on the final lap through a technical problem, which Acosta does not expect to be fixed before Germany in July.
Aki Ajo said during FP1 that KTM understands what has been happening, and it was revealed by the MotoGP world feed broadcast that the RC16's engine has been running at a reduced performance level since Mugello.
Acosta's spot at Ducati is being opened to him by the move of Francesco Bagnaia to Aprilia on a new four-year deal that has the Italian "super-excited" as prepares to leave Ducati for the first time in his MotoGP career. The Italian was an encouraging second this morning, setting his time late on but not using fresh tyres to do it.
“I just hope everybody keeps control” - Marc Marquez on MotoGP holeshot ban trade-off
Jorge Martin has suggested that the heat at Assen today was as bad or worse than that in India in 2023, when the Spaniard fainted post-race.
Martin finished ninth in Practice today, and said afterwards that it would be "not really healthy" for MotoGP to run its full-distance race on Sunday if the weather doesn't cool (which it looks set to do, somewhat).
Full story here.
Marc Marquez “not enjoying” Assen MotoGP, “the risk is super high”
Franco Morbidelli has been penalised for an impeding incident in Dutch Grand Prix practice.
While everyone in Europe is melting in the final days of this latest heatwave, Luca Marini says the 35C ambient temperatures had "zero" effect on MotoGP at Assen today.
Full story here.
Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez has explained why starts feels better now after a major rule change at Assen.
Gresini provides Alex Marquez injury update, Fermin Aldeguer taken to hospital after Assen MotoGP crashes
Marco Bezzecchi ended second practice at Assen fastest of all.
Report ⬇️
PICS: Yamaha debuts new MotoGP aero package at Assen
Marco Bezzecchi tops Practice in Assen, he sweeps Friday in the Netherlands.
Raul Fernandez makes it an Aprilia 1-2 ahead of Acosta in third.
Ogura, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Bastianini, Martin, and Alex Marquez complete the top-10.
Pit lane is open again in Assen and we are back underway for the final 3 minutes of Practice.
Used tyres for Bagnaia as he tries to get himself into the top-10.
Helmet off for Marc Marquez, so he's done.
Pit lane to open in two minutes at 16:02 local time.
Marquez with his helmet and left glove off in the gravel, leathers unzipped. He seems to be okay, relatively speaking, as he's now walking away, but needing some medical assistance to get to his feet and behind the barriers.
Red flag for the Alex Marquez crash, which was not at turn five, it was turn 11, the same place as Aldeguer, but he's gone down as he tipped in feathering the throttle. The rear tyre gripped, but he held on and it slapped him down hard on the right shoulder.
Martin's crashed on his out-lap, lost the front on the kerb at turn 12. It's a fast one but he's slid smoothly across the grass.
Yellows have cost Bagnaia a lap that would've put him fifth. Only 3 minutes to go.
Alex Marquez also down, turn five for him, so that will be another lap gone for Bagnaia.
Di Giannantonio now up to fifth, ahead of Martin, but lost 0.3s in the final sector compared to Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia heading out for presumably his final time attack now with 6 minutes remaining, he's still only 17th without a representative time attack lap.
Trackhouse riders improve again, Fernandez 0.177s off Bezzecchi now as Ogura goes to within 0.239s of the Italian.
Second lap improvement for Martin. He lost 0.2s compared to Bezzecchi in the third sector, but he gets up to 5t, albeit 0.5s drift of his team-mate. Marquez currently preventing an Aprilia top-four, sitting P4 at the moment.
The Aprilias find big improvements on their first legal lap of this run with the yellows taken in, Bezzecchi down to a 31.123s, he's now 0.247s clear of Fernandez who has moved back up to second.
Riders heading out for their next time attack runs now but the yellows are still out for that Aldeguer crash.
Major name without a time yet is Bagnaia in 13th, he stayed longer than anyone else on the medium rear doing race runs.
Crash for Aldeguer at turn 11, that's the second of the rights at the end of the third split. He just low-sided as the rear span out from underneath him, but he tumbled nastily in the gravel.
Acosta improves again on his second lap but still loses over 0.3s in the final sector - up to fourth now for the KTM rider.
Bastianini's next lap after being blocked by Morbidelli puts him 10th.