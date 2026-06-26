Gresini provides Alex Marquez injury update, Fermin Aldeguer taken to hospital after Assen MotoGP crashes
Gresini has issued updates on Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer after both riders suffered heavy crashes during Friday's Assen MotoGP practice.
Fermin Aldeguer will be transferred to hospital for further examinations on his chest and back after a heavy accident during Friday's MotoGP practice at Assen.
Meanwhile, Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez has sustained “a contusion to his right shoulder and abrasions to his left arm” following a separate crash, which brought out red flags with three minutes to go.
“The X-ray on his shoulder was negative,” Gresini added in an update, confirming no new fractures.
Marquez, attempting his second comeback from collarbone and vertebra injuries suffered in a huge Catalunya crash last month, eventually walked away with help from circuit medics.
Shortly beforehand, Fermin Aldeguer, who is still recovering from a femur fracture sustained in January, had suffered a fast low-side at the same Turn 11.
The Spaniard flipped violently as he slid into the gravel. Aldeguer was conscious after the incident, sitting up as he was carried away on a stretcher.
Marquez secured a top-ten finish to claim direct access for Qualifying 2, should he be declared fit to continue on Saturday. The reigning title runner-up, who injured his hand at Assen last year, withdrew after qualifying at Brno a week ago.
Aldeguer was classified 13th on Friday.