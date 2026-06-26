Why MotoGP starts feel better for one rider after major rule change at Assen

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez says starts are now “much better” after holeshot devices were removed and will be safer at colder races.

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, holeshot devices were banned with immediate effect in a bid to improve safety following several Turn 1 pile-ups in recent weeks.

The front holeshot device is engaged when a rider brakes hard into their grid slot, which lowers the front to try to give bikes better speed off the line. It is disengaged when a rider brakes for the first corner.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

On Friday at Assen, there were two practice start sessions added to both practice outings to allow riders time to understand the new launch procedure.

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For Raul Fernandez, he said it was initially “strange”, but believes it will be much safer, particularly at colder races.

“I felt quite strange, because when I stopped the bike [to do the start procedure] I thought I was missing something,” he explained on Friday at Assen.

“But the target to remove the front device is that we have to arrive at Turn 1 with less speed.

“I think you will see that we will arrive with less speed.

“Here it will not be a big problem, because with this hot temperature, when we are making wheelies and you touch again [the ground] you don’t have front [tyre] locking.

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“But in cold races, like at Silverstone, maybe it’s a critical moment. So, there is a balance.”

Fernandez added that braking for Turn 1 is much improved because he has greater control over how he stops his bike.

“To be honest, it’s much better,” he added.

“You can control the brakes more, because you feel like the front suspension is working.

“Before, you braked just to remove [unlock] the front device. Now, you can brake to prepare your line.”

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Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Fernandez ended Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix second overall behind factory Aprilia counterpart Marco Bezzecchi.

He admitted after the session he was worried about his physical condition, having suffered from appendicitis during last weekend’s Czech Grand Prix.

However, he said he was feeling much better on Friday at Assen.