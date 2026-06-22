MotoGP announces front holeshot ban, new grid and six bike limit

MotoGP’s Grand Prix Commission has announced that front holeshot devices will be removed from this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

The front lowering systems, along with rear ride-height devices, were already due to be banned at the end of this season.

However, front devices have now been removed early in an effort to improve safety at the first corner of races, following incidents at Catalunya and Balaton Park.

While the devices themselves - which improve acceleration by reducing wheelies - are not a direct safety concern, they require hard braking to disengage, which can catch out riders following closely behind.

MotoGP riders practised starting without the front device at last weekend's Brno round, with opinions divided on whether it was safer.

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Martin, Bezzecchi crash, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bigger grid spacing

MotoGP will also introduce greater spacing between each row on the starting grid, from the following German Grand Prix in mid-July.

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The 3x3 rider format remains unchanged for all classes - meaning no 2x2 F1-style layout - but there will now be a larger gap between each row, again aimed at improving Turn 1 safety.

However, it also means qualifying will become even more important.

Riders, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Six-bike manufacturer limit

MotoGP manufacturers will also officially be limited to a maximum of six machines from 2028.

Ducati is currently the only manufacturer with six bikes on the grid.

The rule will apply provided that, as now, at least five manufacturers are competing in the championship.

Official statement:

Front Ride Height devices removed – MotoGP class – effective from the Dutch Grand Prix

Front Ride Height devices – known as holeshot devices – will be removed from all MotoGP machines from the Dutch Grand Prix onwards. This follows consultation with all MotoGP teams and after riders have had the opportunity to test their starts in extra Practice Start sessions.

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Grid Layout adjusted – all classes – effective from the German Grand Prix

To further increase safety at race starts, the standard grid layout for all classes will be adjusted from the 2026 German Grand Prix onwards. The current vertical spacing between rows of riders is three metres and will be increased to four metres, extending the distance between each three-rider row from nine to 12 metres. Three riders will remain on each row.

Six motorcycles on the grid per manufacturer – MotoGP class – effective season 2028

From 2028, there will be a maximum limit of six riders who are permitted to use machinery from the same manufacturer in MotoGP, effectively meaning that manufacturers will be able to supply a maximum of two teams in addition to their own. This is under the condition that there are at least five manufacturers competing in the Championship at that time.