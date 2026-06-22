“Demanding” Pirelli test sees MotoGP stars make 850cc debut at Brno

MotoGP's 2027 era took another step forward at Brno with Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta among those to sample Pirelli tyres and 850cc machinery for the first time.

Marc Marquez and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
Marc Marquez and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
Add as a preferred source

Eight MotoGP race riders got their first chance to try next year’s Pirelli tyres and 850cc machines during a private post-race test at Brno on Monday.

Marco Bezzecchi, banned from the grand prix, was back on track for Aprilia, alongside Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez.

Brno winner Marc Marquez and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer were selected at Ducati, with Joan Mir and Luca Marini representing Honda.

Pedro Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu - who knows Pirelli rubber well from his WorldSBK titles - were the lone race riders for KTM and Yamaha, respectively.

Some factory test riders - who have been developing the Pirelli rubber and 850cc machines up until now - also took part.

Marco Bezzecchi and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
Marco Bezzecchi and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.

The track was open from 9am to 6pm, including a one-hour lunch break.

No media were allowed, and there was no official timing, leaving teams to use stopwatches to try to gauge their rivals’ performance.

Razgatlioglu revealed on Sunday that a Sprint simulation was among his planned duties. 

Some riders are also thought to have lapped as a group to try and gather ‘dirty air’ data on the Pirelli front tyre.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.

Pirelli: "The run plans were demanding"

The riders present are sure to be quizzed on their 850cc debuts at Assen on Thursday, but until then, Pirelli’s motorcycle racing director Giorgio Barbier said in a statement:

“I would like to thank the riders and Manufacturers for their helpfulness and for the enthusiasm they showed in such a significant test on our journey toward the MotoGP 2027.

“The run plans were demanding, with many solutions to evaluate, after a race weekend characterised by high temperatures, and just a few days before the next Grand Prix.

Pedro Acosta and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno Test.
Pedro Acosta and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno Test.

“After the private sessions that were so far held only with test riders, in Brno we were finally able to gather useful feedback on 2027 tyres for the future 850cc bikes also from some contracted riders.

“All Manufacturers completed the programmes we’d agreed on, with differentiated run plans for the two bikes to maximise data collection, and some riders also carried out Sprint Race simulations and full race-distance runs.

“The collaboration with riders and Manufacturers continues to be highly constructive and developments are progressing according to plan.

Luca Marini and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno Test.
Luca Marini and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno Test.

“The data collected today, along with those from the next private tests and from the September test after the Austrian GP and the end-of-season test in Valencia, will be fundamental in defining the final characteristics of the 2027 range”.

Rider line-up, Brno 850cc Pirelli test.
Rider line-up, Brno 850cc Pirelli test.

Pirelli brought a total of 400 tyres to the test, including five slick options front and rear.

The rears were soft (three specs) and medium (two) with the fronts available in soft (one) medium (two) and hard (two).

The baking heat ruled out use of the intermediate and wet tyres.

The next Pirelli test for race riders will be held after the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in September.

That test is open to all riders, although it remains to be seen if manufacturers will have enough 850cc bikes available and/or if riders changing teams will be allowed to at least try the new tyres using current 1000cc bikes.

Pirelli tyres for 850cc Brno test.
Pirelli tyres for 850cc Brno test.

Michelin has been MotoGP's tyre supplier since taking over from Bridgestone at the start of 2016.

As well as the tyre and engine capacity change, ride-height devices will be banned from next season and tighter restrictions placed on aerodynamics.

Pirelli tyre, Brno Test.
Pirelli tyre, Brno Test.

Pirelli held its first MotoGP group test, for test riders, after last year's Misano round. 

That was followed by numerous private tests, again with test riders, leading to the specification of tyres tested today at Brno.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
“Demanding” Pirelli test sees MotoGP stars make 850cc debut at Brno
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
“Time for KTM to give some answers”: Pedro Acosta reacts to Brno MotoGP retirement
23h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals curious Yamaha plan for Brno MotoGP 850cc test
21/06/26
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Marshal incident has exposed critical Marco Bezzecchi weakness in MotoGP title fight
21/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
"I pushed the marshal, but..." - Marco Bezzecchi's first explanation to Aprilia after Brno incident
21/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Rivola, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Adrenaline, frustration” - Marc Marquez reacts to Marco Bezzecchi’s Brno MotoGP ban
21/06/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“We need to be against violence” - Marco Bezzecchi ally on Brno MotoGP suspension
21/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Demanding” Pirelli test sees MotoGP stars make 850cc debut at Brno
23m ago
Marc Marquez and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces front holeshot ban, new grid and six bike limit
2h ago
Start, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I needed to let them go” but Pecco Bagnaia “getting closer” at Brno MotoGP
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura pushes Marquez for MotoGP victory but “we found another weak point”
3h ago
Bagnaia, Ogura, Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I’m lost”: Fabio Quartararo changes approach to no avail at Brno MotoGP
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
"Wooden medal" - Diggia jokes about Valentino Rossi helmet after Brno MotoGP podium miss
7h ago
Valentino Rossi with 'wooden medal' helmet, 2004 Italian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
KTM explains why Pedro Acosta will test 850cc MotoGP bike despite Ducati move
9h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘He did a fantastic race’: Joan Mir gains praise for “strange” Brno MotoGP strategy
9h ago
Joan Mir leads Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“We’ve been worried since race one” - Aprilia on Marc Marquez MotoGP title threat
10h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Time for KTM to give some answers”: Pedro Acosta reacts to Brno MotoGP retirement
23h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.