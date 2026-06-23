“Most important rider on the grid” - Ducati hails new Marc Marquez MotoGP deal

Gigi Dall’Igna described Marc Marquez as MotoGP's most important rider following confirmation of a new two-year Ducati deal.

Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna hailed Marc Marquez as “the most important rider on the grid” after announcing a new two-year deal for the reigning MotoGP champion.

The agreement is believed to have been completed months ago but remained on hold until negotiations between the manufacturers and MotoGP over the next commercial contract were officially concluded at Brno last weekend.

“Marc is the most important rider on the grid, and we are really happy to renew with him,” Dall’Igna said.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez revived his MotoGP career after leaving Honda for a satellite Gresini Ducati seat in 2024.

It then took just seven rounds for Dall’Igna to choose Marquez over eventual champion Jorge Martin as Pecco Bagnaia’s factory team-mate for 2025.

Marquez soon repaid that faith, dominating last year’s world championship to claim a long-awaited ninth world title, despite missing the final four rounds after suffering shoulder injuries when he was taken down by Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika.

The frequently damaged right shoulder has continued to cause Marquez issues, requiring follow-up surgery for a compressed nerve in May. However, he has won three of the last four races - propelling him back into title contention.

“I’m super happy to renew my contract with the Ducati factory team, especially because I was looking two years ago to be in red and we achieved many good results,” said Marquez, who will be 35 years old at the start of the 2028 season.

“I think and I believe we can continue with a good performance.”

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Dall’Igna added: “[Marquez] placed his trust in the entire Team: this filled us with pride and motivated us to always give our all to support him.

“As an engineer, working with Marc has impressed me. He brought the Desmosedici GP to peak performances, enhancing every component.

“The ambitions remain unchanged, and I am happy to be able to live, both sportingly and personally, a new chapter in this Ducati story together with Marc”.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali called the new deal a “natural choice” following their success together.

"The renewal with Marc for the 2027 and 2028 seasons represents the most natural choice after the incredible results we achieved together in his first season in red,” Domenicali said.

“He brought into a winning Team a mentality that is, if possible, even more determined and an extraordinary competitive spirit.

“Marc, besides being an extraordinary talent, perfectly represents the Ducati mentality, made of great dedication and sacrifice but also of harmony within the Team and the ability to be great professionals even in a playful and serene atmosphere.

“Continuing together means giving continuity to a successful project and therefore facing the upcoming seasons with the ambition to keep Ducati at the top of MotoGP."

While Marquez is staying put, team-mate and double MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia is expected to be replaced by KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Bagnaia is set to join Aprilia alongside current world championship leader Bezzecchi.

“Most important rider on the grid” - Ducati hails new Marc Marquez MotoGP deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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