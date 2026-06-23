“Fantastic” MotoGP career so far - Jack Miller on why he “wouldn’t change a thing”

Jack Miller insists he wouldn't change any part of his MotoGP career despite a difficult season on the new Yamaha V4 and current contract uncertainty.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Despite his current predicament, Jack Miller insists he would not change a thing about his MotoGP career.

The former Honda and Ducati race winner, who also stood on the podium with KTM, faces an uncertain future at Pramac with Yamaha expected to field three new riders next season.

Only team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu is confirmed to remain with Yamaha for the start of the 850cc/Pirelli era.

Former champion Fabio Quartararo is set to leave for Honda, with factory rider Alex Rins and Miller still searching for a seat.

Jack Miller and Alex Rins are facing an uncertain MotoGP future.
Jack Miller and Alex Rins are facing an uncertain MotoGP future.
© Gold and Goose

Although Quartararo impressed with top-six finishes on the new V4 at Le Mans and Catalunya, it's been a tough slog for Yamaha, whose underpowered machine has finished no higher than 14th in six of the nine grands prix.

Quartararo is 16th in the world championship on 37 points, while Miller has scored just 11 points, equal with Razgatlioglu and one behind Rins.

“I don't look back at anything. Everything I did in my career has got me to where I am,” Jack Miller said during the Brno weekend.

“I still am doing the best job in the world. I love my job. I look forward to coming to the races.

“I look forward to that feeling of the unknown every time the lights go out.

“You don't know where you're going to finish.

“That's the way it goes with racing. That's why I love racing so much.

“I wouldn't change a thing.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Fantastic career... Not ready to be a test rider"

“I've had a fantastic career so far. I'm still only 31 years old. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my career," continued Miller, who is two years younger than reigning champion Marc Marquez, a factory Ducati rider until the end of 2028.

“I believe that there's still so much more to give.

“So [that’s why] I'm not ready to be a test rider. Even with fill-in roles and everything like that, it's not guaranteed that you’ll go racing.

“I like to have a target in my head. A goal to achieve.”

This weekend's Assen round was the scene of Miller's surprise debut MotoGP win on a Marc VDS Honda in 2016.

“Fantastic” MotoGP career so far - Jack Miller on why he “wouldn’t change a thing”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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