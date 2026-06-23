Official: Marc Marquez re-signs with Ducati for 850cc MotoGP era

Marc Marquez will officially remain a factory Ducati rider until at least the end of the 2028 MotoGP season.

After matching Valentino Rossi’s record of seven premier-class titles during a dominant debut season at the official Ducati team, Marquez came into this year unsure of his fitness following last year's Mandalika shoulder injuries.

That also led to winter speculation over whether Marquez's next contract would be for one or two years.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, Marquez is understood to have committed to the new two-year deal several months ago, with the official announcement put on hold until the MSMA/MotoGP commercial contract was agreed last weekend in Brno.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard thus stays in red for the start of MotoGP's 850cc/Pirelli era, when he is set to be joined by a new team-mate in the form of Pedro Acosta.

Despite Aprilia's rise and strength complications from a compressed radial nerve, Marquez's raw speed remained and - after undergoing follow-up surgery - he celebrated a double victory in Hungary.

A further grand prix win at Brno on Sunday, combined with Marco Bezzecchi's suspension, has put Marquez within 40-points of the world championship leader heading into Assen this weekend.

Marquez rode Ducati's 850cc/Pirelli bike for the first time in Monday's Brno test.

Marc Marquez re-signs with Ducati.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez: "Paint the future red”

“I'm red. I'm truly happy with this new agreement with the Ducati Lenovo Team and to continue being part of this family," said Marc Marquez, who will be 35 years old at the start of the 2028 season.

"When I decided to join Ducati, I was convinced it was the most competitive project. They believed in me, and we built a relationship based on trust and hard work.

"With this renewal, they have once again reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I needed to make the right decision.

"In our first year together, we fought for the title and won it: a priceless result that confirms that the path we had chosen was the right one.

"I continue to compete because I love this sport and I want to achieve even more ambitious goals. I'm convinced this is the right place to do it.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"As long as I'm here, I'll give my all to paint the future red”.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez made his MotoGP debut with Repsol Honda in 2013, winning six premier-class titles over the next seven seasons.

However, his star-studded career was thrown into jeopardy by complications from an arm fracture at Jerez in 2020, compounded by recurring diplopia.

As Honda’s competitiveness also faded against its European rivals, Marquez endured a win drought of more than 1,000 days, stretching from Misano 2021 to Aragon 2024.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It ended as a satellite rider on a year-old Gresini Ducati, after Marquez made a career-reviving gamble to leave Honda.

Ducati had already seen enough to promote Marquez to its factory squad for 2025, choosing him over eventual world champion Jorge Martin to partner Francesco Bagnaia.

Marquez repaid Ducati’s faith by dominating the championship, while Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio struggled for confidence and consistency on the same GP25.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP world champion © Gold & Goose

Crowned champion with five rounds still to go, Marquez’s season came to an early end when he was taken out by Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix, requiring shoulder surgery.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez, 33, admitted to some hesitation over the length of his next deal, due to uncertainty over his physical condition after the latest injuries.

The second-oldest rider on the grid after Johann Zarco, many believe the 2027 technical rules - including the removal of ride-height devices and restrictions on aerodynamics - could play into Marquez’s hands.

Nonetheless, Marquez faces a fresh challenge with the switch to Pirelli tyres, having previously raced on Bridgestone and Michelin rubber.

Marquez requires one more premier-class title to equal Giacomo Agostini’s all-time record of eight and is 14 wins short of Rossi’s record of 89 MotoGP victories.