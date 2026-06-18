“Because I don't have a job” - Jack Miller reacts to Brno MotoGP 850cc test decision

Jack Miller says Yamaha declined his offer to take part in Monday's 850cc/Pirelli test at Brno.

The outing will provide race riders with their first opportunity to sample MotoGP's 2027 machinery and tyres.

However, with Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu the only current Yamaha rider contracted for next season, the factory has chosen the WorldSBK champion and test rider Augusto Fernandez for the test.

Jack Miller, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Miller's MotoGP seat is believed to be under serious threat from Pramac Moto2 rider Izan Guevara.

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Despite also squeezing in the Suzuka 8 Hours for Yamaha between the upcoming MotoGPs, Miller confirmed he offered to ride in the Brno test and provide feedback on the factory's future 850cc machine.

Asked if he understood why he had not been selected, Miller replied:

“Ah, yeah, because I don't have a job.

“They don't see the need for it. I try to keep things positive, keep things professional, try to give my honest feedback.

“I'm still trying multiple different things that nobody else is trying on this bike.

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“But it is what it is. I've got four races in four weeks coming up, so one less day on the bike, maybe it’s a good thing.”

Jack Miller, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Miller declined to reveal the specific parts or settings he has been testing on the new V4.

“Like I said, I keep things professional. I've never once turned down an item to test, never once turned down letting my teammates follow me or do anything.

“I try to be as professional and as open as possible. It is what it is. If they don't see the value in that, then that's fine.”

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"We're looking at our options"

Miller, who took a best finish of fourth in his debut Yamaha season on the Inline machine, admitted it’s been a hard grind on this year’s new V4, with which he’s scored just eleven points.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the four-time MotoGP race winner remains determined to stay on the grid.

“We're looking at our options,” he said. “The last couple of years have not been easy. I don't enjoy riding around fighting with the other Yamahas in 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th.

“I believe in my calibre as a rider, I know what I bring to a project and I'm looking to make the correct decision to get back to, let's say, enjoying racing.

“I love riding a motorbike more than the next guy but I don't enjoy riding a motorbike in 15th. I enjoy riding a motorbike fighting last lap for victories and fighting for the podium, not for one point.

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“We'll see what the future holds, but at the end of the day, we still have a lot of racing to go in this season and as I said, I'll be professional until the end and give my maximum every single time I get on the track.”

Testing role not an option

Miller, 31, also made clear he is not yet interested in moving to a testing role.

“No. Not yet. I want to race. As much as I like developing motorbikes, I don't like riding around in circles.”

Should Miller - who has raced Honda, Ducati, KTM and Yamaha MotoGP machinery - be left without a MotoGP race seat, he would still be a contender for a leading WorldSBK ride.