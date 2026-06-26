2026 Assen MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi brushed off his race ban from last Sunday to lead Friday at the 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as he secured to spot to ease directly into Q2 qualifying.

Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

After a late red flag, the one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia headed Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez, while VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh from Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini, Martin and Alex Marquez.

It's unclear if Alex Marquez will continue the Assen weekend following a crash late on that brought out the red flag.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q2

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'31.123s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.177s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.187s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.239s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.261s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.323s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.342s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.465s 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.515s 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.578s

Augusto Fernandez with new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q1

11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.604s 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.702s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.733s 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.738s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.963s 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.181s 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.249s 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.278s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.302s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.470s 21 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.704s 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.987s 23 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.092s