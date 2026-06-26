2026 Assen MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
The full list of Q1 and Q2 riders at the 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix after Practice
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi brushed off his race ban from last Sunday to lead Friday at the 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as he secured to spot to ease directly into Q2 qualifying.
Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
After a late red flag, the one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.
Bagnaia headed Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez, while VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh from Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini, Martin and Alex Marquez.
It's unclear if Alex Marquez will continue the Assen weekend following a crash late on that brought out the red flag.
2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'31.123s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.177s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.187s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.239s
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.261s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.323s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.342s
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.465s
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.515s
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.578s
2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q1
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.604s
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.702s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.733s
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.738s
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.963s
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.181s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.249s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.278s
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.302s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.470s
|21
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.704s
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.987s
|23
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.092s