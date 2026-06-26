2026 Assen MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

The full list of Q1 and Q2 riders at the 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix after Practice

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi brushed off his race ban from last Sunday to lead Friday at the 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as he secured to spot to ease directly into Q2 qualifying. 

Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

After a late red flag, the one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia headed Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez, while VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh from Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini, Martin and Alex Marquez.

It's unclear if Alex Marquez will continue the Assen weekend following a crash late on that brought out the red flag.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q2

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'31.123s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.177s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.187s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.239s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.261s
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.323s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.342s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.465s
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.515s
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.578s
Augusto Fernandez with new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez with new Yamaha aero, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Assen MotoGP: Full list of riders in Q1

11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.604s
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.702s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.733s
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.738s
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.963s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.181s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.249s
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.278s
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.302s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.470s
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.704s
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.987s
23Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.092s

In this article

2026 Assen MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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