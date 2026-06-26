“I just hope everybody keeps control” - Marc Marquez on MotoGP holeshot ban trade-off

Marc Marquez says removing front holeshot devices makes Turn 1 safer, but the run to the first corner more dangerous, citing Catalunya 2017.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez has warned that this weekend's removal of front holeshot devices could initially make the run to Turn 1 more dangerous at Assen.

Without the front-lowering device, bigger wheelies can cause riders to veer sideways on the straight or risk losing control when the front wheel comes back down under braking.

MotoGP riders were given extra practice starts at Brno last weekend and again at Assen to prepare for the early introduction of the ban.

The front-holeshot device, already due to be outlawed from 2027, has been removed early because of concerns over the unnatural heavy braking needed to disengage it before Turn 1.

Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller also estimated the system can add as much as 30km/h before the braking zone.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Two things"

“It's two things. From the start to the first corner is much more dangerous,” Marc Marquez said.

“And then from the brake point to the corner is safer.

“But I did four starts, and two of those I arrived in the first corner and the wheel didn't touch the ground.

“It's easy [in practice] because you just roll the gas [gently] but with all the bikes [in a real start], let's see who will roll the gas to touch the front tyre."

Marquez explained that the risk of wheelies is bigger than ever since the rear ride height device is still being deployed, taking weight off the front before the start.

“It's something that is normal," he explained. "The rear is super low now because we can use the rear device still, and it's more performance, but we cannot use the front.

“The brake point is more natural [without needing to disengage the front holeshot], but from the start to the brake point, something can happen very easily.

“I just hope everybody keeps control.

“But like Petrucci in 2017 in Catalunya, when he [swerved] against me, he was going to the wall. This can [happen]…”

The rear ride-height device will also be banned from 2027, but Marquez said removing it immediately - to try to rebalance the bike at the start - would not be practical.

“It’s impossible to forbid the rear because we are using for riding. The front holeshot we were using only for the start,” he said.

MotoGP will also introduce greater grid spacing between each row from the next round in Germany.

Marquez finished sixth in Friday practice, but admitted he was struggling and doesn't like the famous Dutch track.

“I just hope everybody keeps control” - Marc Marquez on MotoGP holeshot ban trade-off
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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