"More like a real bike": Test rider expects more “entertainment” in new MotoGP era

Augusto Fernandez says that the new 850cc MotoGP bikes are “more like a real bike”, and that he expects the “entertainment” value of the series to increase in 2027.

The 850cc era of MotoGP will see many things change from a technical standpoint, most obviously the reduction in engine displacement by 150cc from the current 1,000cc.

Additionally, though, the ride height devices that have come to dominate the current era of the championship, since they began being introduced in 2019, will be banned. This, from Yamaha test rider Fernandez’s standpoint, makes it feel like he’s back in command of “a real bike” with the 850cc machine.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“More because you're using it without the devices and everything, that feels more like a real bike, a motorbike, back to riding the bike yourself, not behind the bike and getting stuck on the devices,” Augusto Fernandez said of the 850cc YZR-M1 he tested most recently at Brno on Monday (22 June).

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“So for me it's more fun to ride, less power, a little bit less power. It feels less power but not that much. But more like a real and natural bike.”

While the bikes themselves will change next year, so will the tyres, and these too are set to improve MotoGP in 2027, Fernandez thinks, as he feels the new Pirelli tyres will allow riders to follow closely more easily than with the current Michelins, which have long suffered with an over-stressed front tyre.

“For us as riders, [...] and for you to watch us, the entertainment I think is more because we can play more with the bike,” Fernandez said.

“Maybe because of the tyres as well.

“But I think we can fight closer and without risk. Looks like. Let's see.”

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Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fernandez’s role as test rider means he has been swapping regularly between the Michelins he’s used in wildcards and in pre-season and the Pirellis whenever he’s tested the 850cc bike.

“I need to take a second to think where I am and what I'm using,” Fernandez explained, “because it changes the riding style a lot, the tyres are completely different.

“What I can say is that those brands are working in a different way.

“You can trust on one, you cannot trust on the other one. So I need to remember this, especially the first laps.”

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Fernandez added that he’s crashed this year as a result of the difference in characteristic between the two tyre brands.

“I have, I have,” he said.

He continued: “[In the first laps], even if you know it [the difference between the tyres], you come with an automatic instinct because I've been riding a lot with the other tyres.

“Also when I'm doing a race weekend I forgot about the other tyres because you get used in the end of the three days; especially in the race weekend that you go full [commitment] since the first lap.

“But anyway, it is what it is and I'm here to enjoy it and that's it.”

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New Assen aero

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The difference in tyre brands has also made testing difficult for the 1,000cc machine, with the amount of learning that can be done at a test limited because of the fundamental difference in the tyres.

Fernandez, though, will have a new fairing to use this weekend at the Dutch MotoGP.

“During testing this year we were using the other tyres, the tyres for next year [Pirellis],” he explained.

“So, it’s difficult, even if you want to try something or test something, it’s difficult to really read the real picture because it’s another tyre.

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“But there are some things that we can try, we can test, and for sure we need something for this year as well, but of course we focus on next year.

“For this weekend, I’m going to try an aero package for the second part of the season. This is what we can do during testing with the other tyres, aero things and things like that.

“For this weekend I’m going to try to race the new package, positive or negative I’m going to try to do the full weekend with it and get the numbers for the brand to analyse them well and see if there’s a benefit for them for the season part of the season.”