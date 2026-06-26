2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

After a late red flag, then one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.

FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi and then Brno pole qualifier Ogura had taken turns at leading an all-Aprilia top four in the middle stages, as the RS-GPs - which were especially strong in the fast final sector - made early time attacks.

The quartet were then split by the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio. However, reigning champion Marquez later sat out the restart and settled for sixth, just ahead of di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Red flags after Alex Marquez accident

The session was red flagged with three minutes to go after an accident for Alex Marquez, who withdrew from an injury return after qualifying at Brno last weekend before returning this morning.

Marquez was seen sitting upright in the gravel before eventually walking away with help from the medics.

The Spaniard was the second Gresini rider in the medical centre with team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, still recovering from a femur fracture in January, suffering a fast lowside at the same Turn 11.

Aldeguer flipped over violently as he slid into the gravel.

Shortly before Marquez’s accident, Jorge Martin destroyed his RS-GP in a fast accident at Turn 12. Martin walked away unharmed.

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Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli looks likely to be penalised for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'31.123s 21/26 312k 2 ^4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.177s 19/23 305k 3 ^8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.187s 23/23 310k 4 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.239s 16/21 309k 5 ˅3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.261s 26/26 308k 6 ^4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.323s 19/22 306k 7 ˅3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.342s 23/23 307k 8 ^7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.465s 25/25 308k 9 ˅6 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.515s 20/21 309k 10 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.578s 12/14 309k Qualifying 1: 11 ^3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.604s 24/24 306k 12 ˅5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.702s 22/26 309k 13 ˅1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.733s 16/21 309k 14 ˅6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.738s 13/13 303k 15 ^5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.963s 25/26 302k 16 ˅7 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.181s 21/21 306k 17 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.249s 20/20 309k 18 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.278s 16/24 308k 19 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.302s 17/23 302k 20 ^1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.470s 16/21 303k 21 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.704s 16/21 308k 22 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.987s 22/22 301k 23 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.092s 22/22 305k

^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.

= Rider has the same position as FP1.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

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Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Free Practice 1:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi returns to action in style by leading opening practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Italian, banned from last Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix after slapping a marshal, led future Aprilia team-mate Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) at the end of the 45 minutes.

Marco Bezzecchi's current team-mate and closest world championship rival Jorge Martin, was third, ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

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Trackhouse Aprilia riders Ai Ogura - on pole at Brno - and Raul Fernandez, plus Honda’s Joan Mir, completed the top seven.

Marc Marquez crash

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, propelled back into the MotoGP title fight after cutting 62 points from Bezzecchi’s advantage in the past two rounds, crashed at the final chicane halfway through the session.

Marquez, who joined Ducati team-mate Bagnaia in trying some new rear aero this morning, eventually got his damaged bike back to the pits and finished tenth.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'32.311s 12/19 309k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.098s 15/15 309k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.144s 10/20 307k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.160s 13/18 309k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.164s 20/21 309k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.205s 16/19 306k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.240s 18/19 306k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.347s 11/15 304k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.356s 17/19 308k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.446s 5/17 308k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.454s 15/18 310k 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.539s 15/15 310k 13 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.639s 13/18 312k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.670s 15/20 303k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.765s 18/18 309k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.790s 16/17 300k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.823s 15/17 302k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.956s 10/13 308k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.957s 9/23 308k 20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.985s 6/19 301k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.204s 18/18 302k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.688s 20/20 300k 23 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.350s 13/16 307k

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* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.

Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.

Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.

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Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.

