2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
After a late red flag, then one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.
FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi and then Brno pole qualifier Ogura had taken turns at leading an all-Aprilia top four in the middle stages, as the RS-GPs - which were especially strong in the fast final sector - made early time attacks.
The quartet were then split by the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio. However, reigning champion Marquez later sat out the restart and settled for sixth, just ahead of di Giannantonio.
Red flags after Alex Marquez accident
The session was red flagged with three minutes to go after an accident for Alex Marquez, who withdrew from an injury return after qualifying at Brno last weekend before returning this morning.
Marquez was seen sitting upright in the gravel before eventually walking away with help from the medics.
The Spaniard was the second Gresini rider in the medical centre with team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, still recovering from a femur fracture in January, suffering a fast lowside at the same Turn 11.
Aldeguer flipped over violently as he slid into the gravel.
Shortly before Marquez’s accident, Jorge Martin destroyed his RS-GP in a fast accident at Turn 12. Martin walked away unharmed.
Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli looks likely to be penalised for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap.
2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'31.123s
|21/26
|312k
|2
|^4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.177s
|19/23
|305k
|3
|^8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.187s
|23/23
|310k
|4
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.239s
|16/21
|309k
|5
|˅3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.261s
|26/26
|308k
|6
|^4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.323s
|19/22
|306k
|7
|˅3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.342s
|23/23
|307k
|8
|^7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.465s
|25/25
|308k
|9
|˅6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.515s
|20/21
|309k
|10
|^3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.578s
|12/14
|309k
|Qualifying 1:
|11
|^3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.604s
|24/24
|306k
|12
|˅5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.702s
|22/26
|309k
|13
|˅1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.733s
|16/21
|309k
|14
|˅6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.738s
|13/13
|303k
|15
|^5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.963s
|25/26
|302k
|16
|˅7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.181s
|21/21
|306k
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.249s
|20/20
|309k
|18
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.278s
|16/24
|308k
|19
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.302s
|17/23
|302k
|20
|^1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.470s
|16/21
|303k
|21
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.704s
|16/21
|308k
|22
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.987s
|22/22
|301k
|23
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.092s
|22/22
|305k
^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)
Free Practice 1:
MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi returns to action in style by leading opening practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
The Italian, banned from last Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix after slapping a marshal, led future Aprilia team-mate Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) at the end of the 45 minutes.
Marco Bezzecchi's current team-mate and closest world championship rival Jorge Martin, was third, ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.
Trackhouse Aprilia riders Ai Ogura - on pole at Brno - and Raul Fernandez, plus Honda’s Joan Mir, completed the top seven.
Marc Marquez crash
Marc Marquez, propelled back into the MotoGP title fight after cutting 62 points from Bezzecchi’s advantage in the past two rounds, crashed at the final chicane halfway through the session.
Marquez, who joined Ducati team-mate Bagnaia in trying some new rear aero this morning, eventually got his damaged bike back to the pits and finished tenth.
2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'32.311s
|12/19
|309k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.098s
|15/15
|309k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.144s
|10/20
|307k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.160s
|13/18
|309k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.164s
|20/21
|309k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.205s
|16/19
|306k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.240s
|18/19
|306k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.347s
|11/15
|304k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.356s
|17/19
|308k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.446s
|5/17
|308k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.454s
|15/18
|310k
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.539s
|15/15
|310k
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.639s
|13/18
|312k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.670s
|15/20
|303k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.765s
|18/18
|309k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.790s
|16/17
|300k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.823s
|15/17
|302k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.956s
|10/13
|308k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.957s
|9/23
|308k
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.985s
|6/19
|301k
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.204s
|18/18
|302k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.688s
|20/20
|300k
|23
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.350s
|13/16
|307k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.
Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.
Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.
Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.
Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.