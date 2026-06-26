2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez form an Aprilia one-two during a scorching Friday practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

After a late red flag, then one-lap restart saw Pedro Acosta leap to third for KTM, ahead of Ai Ogura, with Pecco Bagnaia breaking into the top ten to avoid Qualifying 1.

FP1 leader Marco Bezzecchi and then Brno pole qualifier Ogura had taken turns at leading an all-Aprilia top four in the middle stages, as the RS-GPs - which were especially strong in the fast final sector - made early time attacks.

The quartet were then split by the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio. However, reigning champion Marquez later sat out the restart and settled for sixth, just ahead of di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Red flags after Alex Marquez accident

The session was red flagged with three minutes to go after an accident for Alex Marquez, who withdrew from an injury return after qualifying at Brno last weekend before returning this morning.

Marquez was seen sitting upright in the gravel before eventually walking away with help from the medics.

The Spaniard was the second Gresini rider in the medical centre with team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, still recovering from a femur fracture in January, suffering a fast lowside at the same Turn 11.

Aldeguer flipped over violently as he slid into the gravel.

Shortly before Marquez’s accident, Jorge Martin destroyed his RS-GP in a fast accident at Turn 12. Martin walked away unharmed.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli looks likely to be penalised for holding up Enea Bastianini during a fast lap.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice Results

Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'31.123s21/26312k
2^4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.177s19/23305k
3^8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.187s23/23310k
4^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.239s16/21309k
5˅3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.261s26/26308k
6^4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.323s19/22306k
7˅3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.342s23/23307k
8^7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.465s25/25308k
9˅6Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.515s20/21309k
10^3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.578s12/14309k
  Qualifying 1:     
11^3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.604s24/24306k
12˅5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.702s22/26309k
13˅1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.733s16/21309k
14˅6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.738s13/13303k
15^5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.963s25/26302k
16˅7Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.181s21/21306k
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.249s20/20309k
18=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.278s16/24308k
19˅3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.302s17/23302k
20^1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.470s16/21303k
21˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.704s16/21308k
22=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.987s22/22301k
23=Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.092s22/22305k

^X Rider has improved X positions from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions from FP1.
* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Free Practice 1:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi returns to action in style by leading opening practice for the 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Italian, banned from last Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix after slapping a marshal, led future Aprilia team-mate Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) at the end of the 45 minutes.

Marco Bezzecchi's current team-mate and closest world championship rival Jorge Martin, was third, ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Trackhouse Aprilia riders Ai Ogura - on pole at Brno - and Raul Fernandez, plus Honda’s Joan Mir, completed the top seven.

Marc Marquez crash

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, propelled back into the MotoGP title fight after cutting 62 points from Bezzecchi’s advantage in the past two rounds, crashed at the final chicane halfway through the session.

Marquez, who joined Ducati team-mate Bagnaia in trying some new rear aero this morning, eventually got his damaged bike back to the pits and finished tenth.

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'32.311s12/19309k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.098s15/15309k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.144s10/20307k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.160s13/18309k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.164s20/21309k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.205s16/19306k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.240s18/19306k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.347s11/15304k
9Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.356s17/19308k
10Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.446s5/17308k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.454s15/18310k
12Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.539s15/15310k
13Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.639s13/18312k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.670s15/20303k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.765s18/18309k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.790s16/17300k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.823s15/17302k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.956s10/13308k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.957s9/23308k
20Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.985s6/19301k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.204s18/18302k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.688s20/20300k
23Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.350s13/16307k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 31.866s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi starts this weekend just eight points ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin after being suspended from last weekend’s Brno Grand Prix.

Fabio di Giannantonio is now 23 points from Bezzecchi, with reigning champion Marc Marquez admitting he’s back in the title fight after closing to within 40 points after victories in three of the last four races.

Alex Marquez, who withdrew from Brno after qualifying, will attempt another MotoGP return from collarbone and vertebra injuries in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a fourth event.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez is making a wildcard entry for Yamaha, and debuting a new aero package.

Assen is the first race since MotoGP’s early ban on the use of front holeshot devices. A new grid format, with bigger spacing between the rows, will be introduced from the next round at Sachsenring.
 

2026 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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