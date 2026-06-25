‘Biggest challenge of my career’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words on Ducati MotoGP move

Pedro Acosta says his move to the factory Ducati MotoGP team to partner Marc Marquez will be the “biggest challenge of my career”.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Ducati for 2027 since before pre-season testing began, though an official announcement on his deal has been on hold while the manufacturers and MotoGP agreed a new five-year contract.

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Ducati announced that it had signed Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez through to the end of 2028.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

It creates one of the most anticipated rider line-ups on the grid.

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Speaking about the move for the first time, Acosta told the official MotoGP website: “I think it’s the biggest challenge of my career so far.

“For this, quite happy.

“I said already some time ago that sharing a team with Marc was going to be an honour for me, and I will try to learn as much as I can.

“He’s maybe in the end of his career, I’m just starting my one, let’s say.

“For me, it will be a very good opportunity for myself to try to become a better rider and try to get some experience.”

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Acosta added that his excitement about joining Ducati stems from “how much they were leading this 1000cc” era of MotoGP.

However, he also noted he still has unfinished business with KTM this season.

“Really happy about the news,” he said.

“Really happy also to join this team, knowing how much they were achieving in these last years and how much they were leading this 1000cc class.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“But at the moment, my mind is in KTM.

“Still there’s many targets left to achieve, like trying to get my first victory, like trying to get KTM closer to the top three in the championship. Still many targets left.”

KTM is yet to confirm Acosta’s replacement for 2027, though it is widely expected that Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will join the brand’s factory squad next year.

On Thursday at Assen, Aprilia announced that Pecco Bagnaia had signed a four-year deal to join the marque from next season.