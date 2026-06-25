“Super excited” - Pecco Bagnaia gives first reaction to 2027 Aprilia MotoGP deal

Thursday at the Dutch MotoGP saw Pecco Bagnaia speak for the first time since official confirmation that he will leave Ducati and join Aprilia next season.

The double MotoGP champion has signed a four-year contract with the Noale factory, where he will partner good friend and 2026 world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

“I'm super excited. I'm very happy,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com.

“I pushed a lot for a long-term contract, and four years seems a lot in terms of our sport, but I really believe in the project, and the support I received from them is fantastic.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Bagnaia's contract is the longest in MotoGP since current Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez signed his Honda deal at the start of 2020.

"I was having different options, but I was really pushing for Aprilia [because] I was in discussion [with them] from many years," said Bagnaia.

“Every year I was saying, ‘let's see’. But the time finally arrived, and I'm very happy because I think a full Italian team can do an incredible job.”

Bagnaia also revealed that initial discussions over the 2027 Aprilia move, believed to have been finalised during pre-season testing at Buriram, actually began last season.

“It's quite clear that last year was difficult,” Bagnaia said.

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“We started having different approach, different mindset, and I start building the decision last year, half season, more or less.”

Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

It will not only be an all-Italian line-up, as Bagnaia previously enjoyed alongside Enea Bastianini at Ducati, but also an all-VR46 Academy pairing with Bezzecchi.

“Sometimes with good friends you can start arguing when you're close!” Bagnaia said. “But I think will not happen!

“Normally I feel good with every teammate, and with Bez that we already have a fantastic relationship, so I think will be good.”

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Before then, Bagnaia arrives at Assen on the back of his first victory of the season in last weekend's Brno Sprint, then a fourth grand prix podium in a row during the Sunday race.

“There are still 13 races to go, so I really want to end my career in Ducati with fantastic results,” he said.

Bagnaia is seventh in the world championship, but has closed to 53 points from Bezzecchi after the Aprilia rider was banned from the Brno Grand Prix.