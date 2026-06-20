2026 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying in Brno for the Moto3 Czech Grand Prix came down to a last lap dash for the top spot, with David Almansa securing his third pole in a row with a new record lap of Brno.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was fifth as he started his final lap of Q2, with three bikes ahead to use as a marker.

That worked perfectly for Almansa who pulled out a stunning lap record of 2m 04.069s for his fourth pole of the season.

Fastest on Friday, rookie Hakim Danish had been no slouch on arrival at Brno, and had been the record holder at the track after the opening day. It was a battle at the chequered flag between the MT Helmets rider and Almansa, with the Malaysian finishing just 0.017s slower.

Topping most of the FP2 session with his metronomic race run laps, Maximo Quiles, was sitting at the top of the standings when he pulled into the pits on his Aspar with a bike issue, his time held for third for Aspar, for an all KTM front row.

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Alvaro Carpe lowered the lap record further in FP2 earlier in the day, in Q2 he finished just ahead of his Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie team-mate Brian Uriarte in fourth and fifth respectively.

After coming through Q1 after being demoted to the session when his times from Practice were removed for a weight infringement, Eddie O’Shea bounced back for sixth his best ever qualifying result - the British rider was also the top Honda on the grid for MLav Racing.

Fellow countryman Scott Ogden was seventh for CIP Green Power.

Veda Pratama had just missed out on going straight to Q2, so was placed back in the session after Eddie O’Shea was disqualified from the session, going on to be eighth quickest in his first Brno qualifying session for Honda Team Asia.

Joel Kelso on the second MLav bike was ninth and Casey O’Gorman for SIC58 Squadra Corse after coming through Q1 completed the top 10 in Q2 with identical best lap times.

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Adrian Fernandez lost his planned tow when Quiles returned to the pits, leaving the Leopard rider in 13th, just behind team-mate Guido Pini.

There was a crash in FP2 for Jesus Rios, who had an almost identical fall in Q2, smashing his visor from his helmet both times. The Rivacold Snipers rider had no time to his name when he went out for his final run, moving up to 15th.

Marcos Uriarte (16th after moving up from ) returns to the paddock to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, after his accident at the end of the Hungarian race left him with fractures to his pelvis.

Official Czech Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 2m 05.454s

Old all time lap record: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 0.,019s

New all time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 2m 04.069s

Old best Pole: Guido Pini (2025) 2m 05.019s

New best pole:David Almansa (2026, Q2) 2m 04.069s

Q1- O’Shea back to Q2, Tactical error sees no progress for Morelli.

Marcos Uriarte, replacing David Munoz at the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team made it directly to Q2 with the top time after improving on his last run.

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He was joined in the Q2 progression places by Casey O’Gorman, Eddie O’Shea and Adrian Fernandez.

O’Shea had moved directly to Q2 with the 11th quickest time in Practice, but after being weighed post session, was found not to meet the minimum combined rider and bike weight.That removed all of his times in the session and put the MLav rider in Q1.

Fernandez had needed a tow to get into the Q2 spots, after running solo most of the season in qualifying.

The top four had looked a little different before the final flying laps came in with Fernadez top, and Marco Morelli, Uriarte and O’Gorman holding the places before the last run.

Ryusei Yamanaka had made a lunge for the places and popped into the top four briefly before being shuffled back out, finishing fifth for MT Helmets, for 19th on the grid.

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Aspar rider Morelli had confidently pulled into the pits, but his hap time did not hold as planned, dropping to sixth, so lining up 20th on Sunday.

At the end of FP2, there was an incident where Leo Rammerstorfer slowed in front of Cormac Buchanan, the rookie was handed a long lap penalty for race day, and went on to qualify 23rd, one place ahead of Buchanan after he fell at turn 10.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 2m 04.069s 2 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.017s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.421s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.565s 5 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.574s 6 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.071s 7 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.110s 8 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.201s 9 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.371s 10 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.371s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.377s 12 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.387s 13 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.390s 14 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.445s 15 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.448s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.497s 17 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.568s 18 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +2.028s Q1 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 05.737s 20 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 2m 05.792s 21 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 05.809s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 06.314s 23 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 06.421s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 06.520s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 06.881s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 06.896s

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