2026  Hungarian Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 began the Sunday action at Balaton Park, with the race ending under a red flag when the fight for third ended in a huge accident as Maximo Quiles crossed the line clear ahead.

The early laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix saw David Almansa, who started from pole, out in front after missing out on the chance to do so in Italy with tonsil issues.

Lap seven saw the Aspar rider aware that he group behind were closing in, making a huge effort to get ahead.

With illness still evident as the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP spoke in husky, strained tones in parc ferme, the number 28 was able to pull away, clear as he reached the line, but with the result taken back a lap.

The KTM duo were clear of the next group so Almansa was also secure in a clear second as Championship leader Qulies, who won from pole in Hungary last year, picked up his fifth win of the season, pulling a wheelie in celebration, unaware of what had happened behind.

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For much of the race rookie Rico Salmela and his Red Bull KTM Tech3 team-mate Valentin Perrone had led the charge behind. The closing stages saw both David Munoz and Alvaro Carpe arrive, having fought through the pack from 17th and 18th on the grid, with Brian Uriarte taking advantage of the in-fighting to make it a five way battle for the podium spot.

The last lap saw Carpe, who had been down the grid after having his best laps cancelled for track limits in Q2, take two bikes at once to move into rostrum contention.

David Munoz, who had held the position after his own run through the pack after a crashing qualifying left him down the grid, reacted and pushed up the inside of Carpe.

Upright, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider shut the door on his fellow countryman, leaving Munoz nowhere else to go but down.

The Dynavolt rider was then hit by both Uriarte and Perrone, bringing out a red flag.

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Carpe kept his podium, with Uriarte the best rookie finisher in the declared result for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, concluding his rollercoaster week after a win in Mugello and a disqualification from the Catalan result for a fuel infringement, with Salmela placed fifth.

There was a huge gap back to the next set of riders before the race ended prematurely, with Adrian Cruces the best of the rest for CIP Green Power in sixth.

Marco Morelli went backwards after running wide at turn one after lights out from seventh, to arrive back at that position on the second Aspar bike at the conclusion.

Class newcomer Jesus Rios was the best of he Honda riders in eighth for Rivacold snipers, clear of fellow rookie Casey O’Gorman who moved up to ninth in the race for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Adrian Fernandez, now low on engines after his six race disqualification was a cautious 10th for Leopard as they appeal their engine infringement ruling.

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Scott Ogden moved up from 21st on the grid to 11th at the result for CIP Green Power, just ahead of top MLav rider Joel Kelso in 12th when the race was called.

Joel Esteban was forced wide in the early crash between his Level Up - MTA team-mate Matteo Bertelle and Guido Pini, recovering to 13th.

Cormac Buchanan picked up his first points finish of the year for Code Motorsports in 14th, with the final point on offer awarded to Bertelle, who not only re-joined after the early lap one tussle, but was also the best of the three riders to be handed a long lap penalty after qualifying for riding slowly with Veda Pratama dropping to 16th and Eddie O’Shea finishing 18th.

Official Hungarian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

Old all time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

New all time lap record:Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1m 45.148s

Old best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 46.060s

New best pole: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 1m 45.686s



Crashes, injuries and replacements

From the final lap crash, Munoz and Perrone were excluded from the points placements when taken back a lap.

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Hakim Danish was an early faller with Ruche Moodley. The Malaysian was then shown the black and orange ‘meatball’ flag, returned to the pits for a bike fix, and was then shown the blue flag, moving over safely to be lapped before calling it a day.

Niccolo Carraro also failed to go the distance.



Championship Standings

The title standings had changed massively in Moto3 before a wheel had been turned, with Fernandez six results removed after his DQ.

Quiles had enough of an overall lead to still be comfortably in charge of the overall standings, but Carpe had pulled two points nearer. A win for Quiles sees him move to a massive 170 points after eight rounds, with Carpe his nearest challenger, also over the 100 points benchmark, but on a distant 111.

Morelli is now third with 77 points, Almansa fourth after his podium finish with 76, with Uriarte taking over from Veda Pratama as top rookie on 72, just one point ahead of the Indonesian, who had been elevated to the top three in the championship after Fernandez DQ.

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Fernandez had been dropped from third to 20th overall after the adjudication, where he remains after Hungary, now on 19 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.