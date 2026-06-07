2026 MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Updates from Balaton as Marquez takes 100th win

Live coverage of the 2026 Hungary MotoGP race at Balaton Park, which is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marquez takes Hungary win ahead of Acosta, Bagnaia

Marquez takes the lead on lap 15

Martin takes out Bezzecchi and others in turn one crash

Late tyre indecision before start

Marc Marquez starts on pole, chasing second straight Hungary win

Marc Marquez enters today's race as the clear favourite after dominating the Sprint from pole position yesterday. Physical condition remains a question mark for Marquez, but the Spaniard managed things well yesterday and is unbeaten at Balaton through three races there now.

Marquez's strongest rival yesterday was Pedro Acosta, although even the KTM rider was able to understand quickly yesterday that Marquez's pace would be unbeatable. Acosta hasn't been on a grand prix podium since he was third in the US back at the end of March.

Marco Bezzecchi was third yesterday, largely thanks to a good start from sixth, the Italian admitting afterwards that he's been "missing something" all weekend. Fermin Aldeguer had better pace, but made several mistakes trying to pass first Bezzecchi and then Raul Fernandez. Bezzecchi and Fernandez could benefit from the medium-compound rear tyre in the long race today, having been unable to run it yesterday, although weather that will be enough to bring them up to speed with Marquez and Acosta - and Aldeguer, for that matter, who starts ahead of them both on the front row - remains to be seen.

Bezzecchi's third place yesterday was his second Sprint podium of the season and brought his championship lead to 20 points over Jorge Martin, who was sixth having felt that the Aprilia is weak in slow corners where its advanced aerodynamics are less effective.

Francesco Bagnaia suffered a tricky Sprint, finishing ninth to take the final point, and was concerned with the track surface afterwards, saying he was being peppered with stones when he was following other riders.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was just behind Bagnaia yesterday in 10th, despite adopting an aerodynamic setup that he feels is best suited to the Balaton circuit.