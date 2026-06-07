2026 MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Updates from Balaton as Marquez takes 100th win

2.5s for Marquez going onto the last lap.
Ogura passed Marini at turn one on lap 25, so looks like P4 for the sole remaining Aprilia.
Live coverage of the 2026 Hungary MotoGP race at Balaton Park, which is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Marc Marquez enters today's race as the clear favourite after dominating the Sprint from pole position yesterday. Physical condition remains a question mark for Marquez, but the Spaniard managed things well yesterday and is unbeaten at Balaton through three races there now.
Marquez's strongest rival yesterday was Pedro Acosta, although even the KTM rider was able to understand quickly yesterday that Marquez's pace would be unbeatable. Acosta hasn't been on a grand prix podium since he was third in the US back at the end of March.
Marco Bezzecchi was third yesterday, largely thanks to a good start from sixth, the Italian admitting afterwards that he's been "missing something" all weekend. Fermin Aldeguer had better pace, but made several mistakes trying to pass first Bezzecchi and then Raul Fernandez. Bezzecchi and Fernandez could benefit from the medium-compound rear tyre in the long race today, having been unable to run it yesterday, although weather that will be enough to bring them up to speed with Marquez and Acosta - and Aldeguer, for that matter, who starts ahead of them both on the front row - remains to be seen.
Bezzecchi's third place yesterday was his second Sprint podium of the season and brought his championship lead to 20 points over Jorge Martin, who was sixth having felt that the Aprilia is weak in slow corners where its advanced aerodynamics are less effective.
Francesco Bagnaia suffered a tricky Sprint, finishing ninth to take the final point, and was concerned with the track surface afterwards, saying he was being peppered with stones when he was following other riders.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was just behind Bagnaia yesterday in 10th, despite adopting an aerodynamic setup that he feels is best suited to the Balaton circuit.
It's victory for Marc Marquez in the Hungarian MotoGP. His 100th win and first of the season.
Acosta second, Bagnaia completes the podium.
Ogura fourth ahead of Marini, Moreira, Lecuona, Miller, Bastianini, and Binder in the top-10.
2.5s for Marquez going onto the last lap.
Ogura passed Marini at turn one on lap 25, so looks like P4 for the sole remaining Aprilia.
Quartararo has retired to the pits . He was running down in 16th after a long lap.
2.5s for Marquez now. Ogura right on Marini's tail for fourth.
2.3s now for Marquez. Marini just about holding Ogura at bay for now but five laps feels like a long time to hold onto that.
Pace has more or less equalised at the front, Marquez 1.5s clear.
Bagnaia 6s behind them and 6s ahead of Marini, who is now only 1s ahead of Ogura.
Bad news for Marini - Ogura has just passed Miller for P5 and the gap between them is only 2s.
Mir has crashed out at turn 11.
Marquez makes the turn nine move again, and this time runs Acosta out of room. No way for him to reply and Marquez already has over half-a-second. That could be job done.
The battle continues at turn 16, Acosta hangs it around the outside and parks it on the apex of the second part of the chicane to hold on.
Turn nine pass for Marquez, he runs wide and Acosta squares him up in the middle of turn 11.
Marquez within touching distance of Acosta at the end of lap 13. Feels inevitable at this point.
Another fastest lap of the race for Marquez, 0.5s between the leaders.
Ogura has passed Mir for seventh.
Another LLP for Bastianini, this time for shortcutting turn 16.
Lecuona in that group as well, behind Ogura. Impressive from the stand-in, although he's just ran wide at turn one.
Marini has passed Miller for fourth. Moreira and Mir next up for Miller, then the sole Aprilia in this race, Ogura.
10 laps in now and, if Acosta's soft rear is giving up, it's still giving good performance anyway. Was the fastest lap of the race for the KTM rider on lap nine, but Marquez responds this time and is a tenth better. 0.7s between them. 4s back to Bagnaia, he's been left for dead, but he's also 5s ahead of Miller in fourth.
Bastianini has a long lap penalty. He did come from a way off the line at turn one back onto the line at turn two, but it honestly feels like a harsh one. He probably should've checked right.
The Italian has served the penalty, he's P11 now, behind Razgatlioglu.
As much as that medium rear tyre might be helping him versus Acosta, Marquez is also ripping time out of Bagnaia behind.
Acosta had extended his lead out to over 1.5 seconds, but it's under 1s now. Marquez's medium rear already starting to pay with 20 laps to go.
Another turn one incident, this time contact between Mir and Bastianini, is under investigation. Looks like a racing incident, to be honest, lines converging.
Martin has been taken to the medical centre. Bezzecchi has gone straight to the Aprilia truck.
Acosta continues to lead, has almost a second over Marquez as he sets the fastest lap of the race.
The main beneficiary of the turn one chaos is Bagnaia, he's P3 and less than a second off the lead. Medium rear for him, too.
Acosta has taken the lead, passed Marquez at turn five. Remember, it's Marquez with the harder rear tyre between the two.
No red flag after the turn one crash, so a disaster for Apriia.
Not so for Marc Marquez, though, he's leading from Pedro Acosta.
Debris everywhere on the outside of turn one.