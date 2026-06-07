Balaton Park, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.

Martin, Bezzecchi crash, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Martin, Bezzecchi crash, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez has taken 25 points out of Marco Bezzecchi's title lead after the reigning champion's first victory of the season was combined with a nightmare Aprilia-on-Aprilia Turn 1 collision.

Bezzecchi was hit by team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin - with third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer, also taken out.

Martin falls at Turn 1, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Martin falls at Turn 1, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Diggia rejoined at the back and fought his way to tenth, but is now just six points clear of Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider's runner-up finish to Marquez.

Ai Ogura and podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia move ahead of Fernandez...

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Balaton Park: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)180 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)160(-20)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)138(-42)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)132(-48)
5^2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)108(-72)
6=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)105(-75)
7^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)99(-81)
8˅3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)93(-87)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-113)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)64(-116)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)57(-123)
12^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)48(-132)
13˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)48(-132)
14=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)40(-140)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-143)
16^1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*36(-144)
17˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-146)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)15(-165)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)12(-168)
20^3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)11(-169)
21NAIker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-171)
22=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*9(-171)
23˅3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)6(-174)
24˅3Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-176)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

 

Balaton Park, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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