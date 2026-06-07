Balaton Park, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marc Marquez has taken 25 points out of Marco Bezzecchi's title lead after the reigning champion's first victory of the season was combined with a nightmare Aprilia-on-Aprilia Turn 1 collision.

Bezzecchi was hit by team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin - with third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer, also taken out.

Martin falls at Turn 1, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Diggia rejoined at the back and fought his way to tenth, but is now just six points clear of Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider's runner-up finish to Marquez.

Ai Ogura and podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia move ahead of Fernandez...

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Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Balaton Park: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 180 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 160 (-20) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 138 (-42) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 132 (-48) 5 ^2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 108 (-72) 6 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 105 (-75) 7 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 99 (-81) 8 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 93 (-87) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-113) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 64 (-116) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 57 (-123) 12 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 48 (-132) 13 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 48 (-132) 14 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 40 (-140) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-143) 16 ^1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 36 (-144) 17 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-146) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 (-165) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 (-168) 20 ^3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 (-169) 21 NA Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-171) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 9 (-171) 23 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 6 (-174) 24 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-176)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



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