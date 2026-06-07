Balaton Park, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.
Marc Marquez has taken 25 points out of Marco Bezzecchi's title lead after the reigning champion's first victory of the season was combined with a nightmare Aprilia-on-Aprilia Turn 1 collision.
Bezzecchi was hit by team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin - with third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer, also taken out.
Diggia rejoined at the back and fought his way to tenth, but is now just six points clear of Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider's runner-up finish to Marquez.
Ai Ogura and podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia move ahead of Fernandez...
Balaton Park: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|180
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|160
|(-20)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|138
|(-42)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|132
|(-48)
|5
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|108
|(-72)
|6
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|105
|(-75)
|7
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|99
|(-81)
|8
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|93
|(-87)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-113)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|64
|(-116)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|57
|(-123)
|12
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|48
|(-132)
|13
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|48
|(-132)
|14
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|40
|(-140)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-143)
|16
|^1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|36
|(-144)
|17
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-146)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|(-165)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|(-168)
|20
|^3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|(-169)
|21
|NA
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-171)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|9
|(-171)
|23
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|(-174)
|24
|˅3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-176)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie