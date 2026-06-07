2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Race Results

Marc Marquez went ‘bar-to-‘bar with Pedro Acosta to secure a long awaited 100th grand prix victory - and take a big chunk out of Marco Bezzecchi’s title lead - in the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.

The race began with drama when Jorge Martin lost control under-braking for Turn 1 and - like Motegi last season - slammed into Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer were also taken down in the carnage.

Bezzecchi and Martin went to the medical centre, with no fractures found, while third in the world championship di Giannantonio rejoined at the back of the field before fighting all the way to tenth.

The incident is under investigation.

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Martin, Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Sprint runner-up Acosta had been the only rider on the front two rows not to pick the medium rear tyre, although most others joined the Sprint runner-up in fitting the soft in pursuit of early race performance.

Marquez initially got wheelspin from pole position but was able to hold the early advantage until Acosta made a pass on lap 2. The pair then traded fastest laps, while pulling away from the field.

Battle commenced with 13 laps to go when Marquez dived under Acosta into the Turn 9 chicane. Acosta cut back on the exit, forcing the Italian to sit his bike up.

Marquez lunged again at the final chicane, but Acosta held firm on the outside.

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It was a case of third time lucky for Marquez when he made a Turn 5 pass stick next time around for his first win since Misano last year.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia emerged from the opening lap in third, then kept well clear of a big brawl for fourth involving Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Joan Mir, Ai Ogura and stand-in Iker Lecuona.

Ogura eventually won that battle.

The Czech Grand Prix at Brno takes place in two weeks.

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2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 26 laps 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.343s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +11.632s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +15.539s 5 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +18.669s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +21.794s 7 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +22.815s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.283s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +24.491s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +24.601s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +25.135s 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +28.386s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +29.207s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +31.333s 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +32.536s 16 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +54.604s Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer leads morning warm-up for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park from Pedro Acosta and title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Sprint winner Marc Marquez was fifth for Ducati, ahead of Bezzecchi's Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, who fell.

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Just over half of the riders switched from the soft to medium rear tyre in preparation for the grand prix.

However, Acosta, Marquez, Iker Lecuona were among those to use the soft this morning.

HRC's Joan Mir also fell during the ten-minute session.

The 23-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'37.68s 5/6 293k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.320s 5/6 297k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.569s 6/6 298k 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.585s 5/6 296k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.637s 6/6 297k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.659s 5/5 294k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.674s 6/6 297k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.675s 5/6 293k 9 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.820s 5/6 293k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.883s 6/6 297k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.961s 6/6 289k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.045s 3/6 296k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.067s 5/6 297k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.107s 6/6 294k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.128s 6/6 296k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.436s 5/6 294k 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.828s 2/6 293k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.940s 3/6 298k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.196s 2/6 292k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.238s 2/6 291k 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.907s 5/6 293k 22 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +3.069s 2/2 294k

* Rookie

Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.

Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.

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Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.

Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.