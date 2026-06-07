2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Race Results
Race results from the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.
Marc Marquez went ‘bar-to-‘bar with Pedro Acosta to secure a long awaited 100th grand prix victory - and take a big chunk out of Marco Bezzecchi’s title lead - in the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
The race began with drama when Jorge Martin lost control under-braking for Turn 1 and - like Motegi last season - slammed into Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer were also taken down in the carnage.
Bezzecchi and Martin went to the medical centre, with no fractures found, while third in the world championship di Giannantonio rejoined at the back of the field before fighting all the way to tenth.
The incident is under investigation.
Sprint runner-up Acosta had been the only rider on the front two rows not to pick the medium rear tyre, although most others joined the Sprint runner-up in fitting the soft in pursuit of early race performance.
Marquez initially got wheelspin from pole position but was able to hold the early advantage until Acosta made a pass on lap 2. The pair then traded fastest laps, while pulling away from the field.
Battle commenced with 13 laps to go when Marquez dived under Acosta into the Turn 9 chicane. Acosta cut back on the exit, forcing the Italian to sit his bike up.
Marquez lunged again at the final chicane, but Acosta held firm on the outside.
It was a case of third time lucky for Marquez when he made a Turn 5 pass stick next time around for his first win since Misano last year.
Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia emerged from the opening lap in third, then kept well clear of a big brawl for fourth involving Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Joan Mir, Ai Ogura and stand-in Iker Lecuona.
Ogura eventually won that battle.
The Czech Grand Prix at Brno takes place in two weeks.
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|26 laps
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.343s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+11.632s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+15.539s
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+18.669s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+21.794s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+22.815s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+23.283s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+24.491s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+24.601s
|11
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+25.135s
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+28.386s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+29.207s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+31.333s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+32.536s
|16
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+54.604s
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
* Rookie
Warm-up:
Fermin Aldeguer leads morning warm-up for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park from Pedro Acosta and title leader Marco Bezzecchi.
Sprint winner Marc Marquez was fifth for Ducati, ahead of Bezzecchi's Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, who fell.
Just over half of the riders switched from the soft to medium rear tyre in preparation for the grand prix.
However, Acosta, Marquez, Iker Lecuona were among those to use the soft this morning.
HRC's Joan Mir also fell during the ten-minute session.
The 23-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'37.68s
|5/6
|293k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.320s
|5/6
|297k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.569s
|6/6
|298k
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.585s
|5/6
|296k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.637s
|6/6
|297k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.659s
|5/5
|294k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.674s
|6/6
|297k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.675s
|5/6
|293k
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.820s
|5/6
|293k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.883s
|6/6
|297k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.961s
|6/6
|289k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.045s
|3/6
|296k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.067s
|5/6
|297k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.107s
|6/6
|294k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.128s
|6/6
|296k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.436s
|5/6
|294k
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.828s
|2/6
|293k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.940s
|3/6
|298k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.196s
|2/6
|292k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.238s
|2/6
|291k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.907s
|5/6
|293k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+3.069s
|2/2
|294k
* Rookie
Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)
Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.
Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.
Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.
Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.