MotoGP set to test F1-style grid spacing in Hungary

MotoGP is set to trial a revised Formula 1-style starting grid at Balaton Park on Saturday evening.

According to Sky Italia, the proposed layout will feature two riders per row rather than the current three-rider formation.

Increased grid spacing was among the proposals to improve safety following nasty accidents in Catalunya for Alex Marquez and then, on the restart, Johann Zarco.

Four riders per row, 2023 Spanish MotoGP. © Gold & Goose

“There are things to improve on, that we've started to consider with the teams,” MotoGP SEG’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta said at Mugello.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“One being the grid itself. If there's a consideration to be taken over basically leaving more space between the riders so they have more room to manoeuvre going into turn one.”

MotoGP reduced its starting formation from four riders per row to three in 2004. However, the smaller grand prix classes didn’t follow suit until 2011.

Read More

Three riders per row, 2024 Spanish MotoGP. © Gold & Goose

One consequence of a 'narrower' grid would be an even greater emphasis on qualifying, which dictates two grids per weekend since the addition of Sprints.

Other proposals to improve safety in the aftermath of Catalunya involve the early removal of holeshot devices (already banned for 2027), additional protection around the rear wheel and swingarm area, plus the introduction of MotoGP's Crash Warning System.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More