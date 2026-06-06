Starting grid for the 2026 Balaton Park MotoGP

The full starting grid for Sunday's 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

Hungarian MotoGP qualifying: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer.
Hungarian MotoGP qualifying: Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez will be chasing his first grand prix victory of the season from pole position in Sunday's Hungarian MotoGP.

After edging out KTM’s Pedro Acosta in a close qualifying duel, the reigning champion was in a class of his own to win the Balaton Park Sprint.

But can his healing shoulder keep pace over a full 26-lap distance?

Marquez and Acosta were separated by just 0.053s in qualifying, when Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer made the most of chassis updates for his GP25 to claim the final place on the front row.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Row two of the grid is headed by Ducati’s top rider in the world championship, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who fell moments after Marquez at the start of qualifying.

Pecco Bagnaia battled through Qualifying 1 to claim fifth on the grid, ahead of Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Team-mate and closest world championship challenger Jorge Martin lines up eighth, between Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez and the leading Honda of Luca Marini.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was the only Yamaha to make Qualifying 2, for twelfth on the grid.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Further back, Alex Marquez’s Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona starts from 16th. LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow completes the grid on his Balaton debut.

There are currently no penalties.

The 23-lap Hungarian MotoGP starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Balaton Park MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Marc Marquez (pole), Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer        
Row 2:    Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi     
Row 3:    Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Luca Marini            
Row 4:    Ai Ogura, Diogo Moreira, Jack Miller            
Row 5:    Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 6:    Iker Lecuona, Brad Binder, Toprak Razgatlioglu 
Row 7:    Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Maverick Viñales 
Row 8:    Cal Crutchlow. 
 

Starting grid for the 2026 Balaton Park MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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