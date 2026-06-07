MotoGP Stewards announce Jorge Martin penalty after huge Hungary crash

The FIM MotoGP Stewards have handed Jorge Martin a double long lap penalty for causing Sunday’s Turn 1 pile-up at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Starting eighth, Jorge Martin lost control under braking and slammed into the side of Aprilia team-mate and title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez were also taken down in the aftermath.

Martin, Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi and Martin underwent medical checks, with no fractures detected.

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Martin has been punished by the Stewards for: Actions that create a dangerous situation for multiple riders and/or causing a crash.

"As a first offence for the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a Double Long Lap Penalty.”

Aftermath of Turn 1 incident, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Former world champion Martin received the same punishment for a similar Turn 1 incident at Motegi last season.

Punishments are stricter for mistakes made at the start or opening lap of a race, due to the risk of multiple riders becoming involved.

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The double DNF means Martin remains 20 points behind Bezzecchi in the current standings.

However, third overall di Giannantonio was able to rejoin and salvage four points, while race winner Marc Marquez moves 30-points closer to Bezzecchi at the end of this weekend.