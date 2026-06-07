‘This is part of our sport’ - Aprilia star responds to Hungary MotoGP start crash

Raul Fernandez has taken to social media to give his first thoughts on the Hungary Turn 1 clash

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Raul Fernandez says he was unhurt in the Turn 1 pile-up triggered by Aprilia stablemate Jorge Martin at the start of the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin got out of shape under braking for Turn 1 at the start of Sunday’s 26-lap race at Balaton Park and crashed into the side of Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

This triggered a multi-rider pile-up that involved Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

All riders seemingly escaped serious injury.

The collision triggered by Martin comes just a week after Aprilia held clear-the-air talks between all four of its riders following an incident involving the Spaniard and Fernandez at Barcelona.

Aprilia noted at Mugello that the rules of engagement were for all four RS-GP riders to show respect when fighting on track.

All three Aprilia riders involved in the incident will not speak to the media on Sunday at Balaton Park, though the brand’s CEO Massimo Rivola is due to hold a debrief.

Fernandez took to social media to reassure fans that he was unharmed, while seemingly brushing it off as a racing incident.

“First of all, and most importantly, I hope everyone involved is okay because it was a very nasty crash,” he wrote.

“I’m okay, and I want to thank everyone for all the messages and support.

“This is part of our sport. Right now, I need to get home, rest, and start focusing on Brno.Thanks!”

The FIM MotoGP stewards placed the incident under investigation and pinned the blame on Martin, who has been given a double long lap penalty for the next grand prix he races in.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

That penalty, at this stage, is due to be served on Sunday at the Czech Grand Prix.

Martin already trails team-mate Marco Bezzecchi by 20 points after the Hungarian Grand Prix, with a double long lap penalty threatening to deal a heavy blow to his title hopes.

Honda’s Luca Marini commented on Sunday afternoon that the Turn 1 pile-up was “predictable”, given the nature of the track and the lack of grip on the resurfaced part of the asphalt.

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia warned on Friday that the resurfaced asphalt at Turn 1 was going to cause problems at the start of races.

‘This is part of our sport’ - Aprilia star responds to Hungary MotoGP start crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains rare Aprilia weakness after Balaton MotoGP Sprint
06/06/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Raul Fernandez’s winning Mugello Sprint strategy doesn’t work at Hungary MotoGP
06/06/26
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Hungary
06/06/26
Marc Marquez wins Sprint, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Balaton Park Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
06/06/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Sprint Results
06/06/26
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Sprint, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse “really close” to 2027 MotoGP rider, management decisions
05/06/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox