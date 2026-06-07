‘This is part of our sport’ - Aprilia star responds to Hungary MotoGP start crash

Raul Fernandez says he was unhurt in the Turn 1 pile-up triggered by Aprilia stablemate Jorge Martin at the start of the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin got out of shape under braking for Turn 1 at the start of Sunday’s 26-lap race at Balaton Park and crashed into the side of Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

This triggered a multi-rider pile-up that involved Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

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All riders seemingly escaped serious injury.

The collision triggered by Martin comes just a week after Aprilia held clear-the-air talks between all four of its riders following an incident involving the Spaniard and Fernandez at Barcelona.

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Aprilia noted at Mugello that the rules of engagement were for all four RS-GP riders to show respect when fighting on track.

All three Aprilia riders involved in the incident will not speak to the media on Sunday at Balaton Park, though the brand’s CEO Massimo Rivola is due to hold a debrief.

Fernandez took to social media to reassure fans that he was unharmed, while seemingly brushing it off as a racing incident.

“First of all, and most importantly, I hope everyone involved is okay because it was a very nasty crash,” he wrote.

“I’m okay, and I want to thank everyone for all the messages and support.

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“This is part of our sport. Right now, I need to get home, rest, and start focusing on Brno.Thanks!”

The FIM MotoGP stewards placed the incident under investigation and pinned the blame on Martin, who has been given a double long lap penalty for the next grand prix he races in.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

That penalty, at this stage, is due to be served on Sunday at the Czech Grand Prix.

Martin already trails team-mate Marco Bezzecchi by 20 points after the Hungarian Grand Prix, with a double long lap penalty threatening to deal a heavy blow to his title hopes.

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Honda’s Luca Marini commented on Sunday afternoon that the Turn 1 pile-up was “predictable”, given the nature of the track and the lack of grip on the resurfaced part of the asphalt.

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia warned on Friday that the resurfaced asphalt at Turn 1 was going to cause problems at the start of races.