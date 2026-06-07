'It looks stupid' - Aprilia boss critical of Jorge Martin after turn one MotoGP pile-up

The Hungary MotoGP race was blown apart for Aprilia at the first corner thanks to a mistake by one of its own riders, Massimo Rivola says.

Marco Bezzecchi had seemingly done what he did in the Sprint, moving up from sixth on the grid to third at the first corner. But then Jorge Martin lost control in braking and Bezzecchi – as well as Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Raul Fernandez – were taken down with the 2024 MotoGP champion.

Ordinarily a team manager would find a justification for the crash that does not involve blaming their own riders. Aprilia Racing CEO, though, was clear that the crash was Martin’s mistake.

Martin falls at Turn 1, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“My first thought is always for the riders, I'm sorry,” Rivola told Sky Sport Italy after the race in Hungary.

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“Martin's mistake should never happen, especially when safety is at stake and you're so aggressively approaching the first turn.

“It was a strange mistake, not one of enthusiasm. He made a bad braking mistake, but he didn't brake too late.

“He applied more power with the bike leaning slightly, in a part of the track where there's less grip. But it's a mistake a world champion shouldn't make.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The crash brought about memories of Martin’s crash at turn one at Motegi last year, where he also took out Bezzecchi. But Rivola says the two incidents are different.

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“I think the [outcome] is similar but the mistake is quite different,” he said.

“Last year he overbraked and it was another reaction. This time it was, I don't want to say a small mistake, but he didn't behave with the front brake as he should have done in that part of the track at corner one.

“That is quite different from Japan. A smaller mistake but the same [outcome]. For us, even worse.”

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Turn 1 crash, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Rivola also feels that the design of the first corner is perhaps not the thing to blame for the crash, given that the first corner at Barcelona was also blamed for a turn one incident only a few races ago.

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Instead, Rivola thinks the way to avoid crashes like this is for the riders to approach the first corner more cautiously.

“If we go to Barcelona, we say that it's too dangerous at the first corner,” said Rivola.

“When you are on Sunday, you know very well the track layout, the grip condition. I think that at the first corner, everybody should take it a bit more easy.

“Then, the fact that we are also unlucky that when we crash, we have another Aprilia or even two in the middle, it looks also stupid.

“But the point is that when you know that the conditions are bad, you take it more easy.”

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